Toll Brothers Opens Three New Model Homes at its Retreat at Town Center Community in Palm Coast, Florida

Serene community setting offers water or preserve views and an ideal Florida lifestyle

PALM COAST, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of three new model homes at its Retreat at Town Center community in Palm Coast, Florida. The professionally decorated model homes are now available for tours at 27 Mahogany Way in Palm Coast.



The Retreat at Town Center offers a selection of Toll Brothers luxury paired villas and one- and two-story single-family homes, including some within a gated section of the community. Located just minutes from Flagler Beach, this community features open-concept living, first-floor primary bedroom options, loft and office flex spaces, and 2-car garages. Homes range from 1,503 to 2,540+ square feet, with 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 4 baths. Pricing begins at $334,995.

The professionally decorated Ella, Sailor, and Egret model homes showcase the high-quality craftsmanship and exquisite design that are the hallmarks of Toll Brothers homes.

“We invite home buyers to visit Retreat at Town Center and tour our highly anticipated new model homes that are sure to inspire and impress,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “This community offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the best of Florida living, with a serene setting, desirable wooded home sites, waterfront views, and private community amenities.”

Residents at Retreat at Town Center will enjoy convenient access to outdoor recreation, pristine beaches, and a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the heart of Palm Coast, as well as convenient access to nearby cities via Interstate 95 including St. Augustine, Jacksonville, and Orlando.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Retreat at Town Center, or to schedule an appointment, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

