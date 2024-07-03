Steve Barakatt Receives the Medal of Quebec City
He becomes the second musical artist, after Céline Dion, to receive this prestigious honorQUEBEC, CANADA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt today received the City Medal, the highest distinction awarded by Quebec City. He thus becomes the second musical artist, after Céline Dion, to receive this prestigious honor.
Steve Barakatt, recognized for his exceptional contributions to music, culture, and philanthropy, is honored for his significant cultural impact on both the local and international scenes and his dedication to promoting Quebec City around the world.
"This recognition touches me deeply, as my hometown, Quebec City, has always held a precious place in my heart. Its enchanting landscapes, historic streets, and the warm soul of its inhabitants have inspired many of my notable works. This city, with its timeless beauty and cultural richness, has always been my muse. I warmly thank everyone who has contributed to the realization of my artistic dreams." — Steve Barakatt
"Steve Barakatt is an exceptional ambassador for our city. His music and talent resonate throughout the world, shining a light on Quebec City on the international stage. It is a great pride to award him this honor, in recognition of his exceptional artistic, cultural, and philanthropic contributions. Congratulations, Steve, on this well-deserved honor." — Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City
In the coming months, Steve Barakatt will visit Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to present his Néoréalité World Tour, which has garnered attention from major media outlets including The New York Times, CNN, Euronews, and Forbes. The tour premiered in the US at Carnegie Hall.
ABOUT STEVE BARAKATT
For more than three decades, internationally renowned composer, pianist, singer, producer, and creative director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with the world's leading artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects. Known as the most recognized official anthem composer in the world, Barakatt has created numerous anthems for UNICEF, the National Order of Québec, the 400th Anniversary of Quebec City, Saemangeum MegaCity, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, and for the 66 Royal Golf Clubs of the world, as well as compositions for many other prestigious organizations and televised events such as the FIFA World Cup and the F1 Grand Prix. His career as a concert pianist has taken him across five continents, where he has performed over 500 concerts. He has sold over 5 million albums worldwide, and his musical catalog has exceeded 250 million views on YouTube.
In 2018, he was decorated by the Prime Minister of South Korea and was recently appointed a Knight of the National Order of Québec by the Prime Minister of Québec. As an artist with Universal Music MENA, his music catalog is represented worldwide by Universal Music Publishing Group.
