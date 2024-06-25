Automotive Horn Systems Market Driven By Rising Vehicle Production, Electric Horns, And Aftermarket Demand
Automotive Horn Systems Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Scope and Forecast 2024 to 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Horn Systems Market Size was valued at USD 923.17 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1812.64 million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Rising Vehicle Production, Electric Horns, And Aftermarket Sales Rev Up Automotive Horn Systems Market
Increasing vehicle production, especially in the Asia Pacific region, along with a focus on road safety and stricter regulations, will drive demand for automotive horns. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric horns, which offer a wider range of sounds and can be customized, is another factor contributing to automotive horn systems market growth.
The Automotive Horn Systems Market is also being driven by the replacement market. Horns have a lifespan of 2-4 years and need to be replaced periodically, creating opportunities for aftermarket vendors. The rise of the automotive industry in BRIC nations (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) is another factor creating a demand for horns as more vehicles are manufactured and sold in these regions. However, there are also challenges for the market. Concerns about noise pollution are leading to the development of quieter horns, and there is a growing interest in alternative alerting systems for autonomous vehicles.
Segmentation Dynamics
By Product Type:
-Electric Horn
-Air Horn
By Product Type, Electric Horns is dominant segment with faster growth due to ease of installation and customization options. Air Horns is expected market share, but slower growth compared to electric horns.
By Horn Shape:
-Flat
-Spiral
-Trumpet
By Horn Shape, Flat Horns is largest share and fastest growth due to compact size and widespread use in motor vehicles. Spiral Horns is smaller market share compared to flat horns. Trumpet Horns is growing interest for both light and heavy commercial vehicles due to size and sound characteristics.
By Vehicle Type:
-Passenger cars
-Commercial vehicles
By Vehicle Type, Passenger Cars is leading segment encompassing hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and MUVs. Commercial Vehicles includes both light and heavy commercial vehicles (LCVs and HCVs).
Regional Analysis
The Automotive Horn Systems Market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, fueled by the booming automotive sector in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. This translates to significant production increases for both vehicles and automotive horns.
North America presents a promising market for electric horns due to rising sales of vehicles equipped with these horns.
Europe, particularly Germany, Italy, France, and the UK, is expected to see market growth driven by rising vehicle production and a recovery in regional vehicle sales. The presence of leading exporters like Germany and Italy strengthens Western Europe's position as a major contributor to the region's Automotive Horn Systems Market. Within Asia-Pacific, India and China are clear leaders, offering the most significant opportunities for market players due to their thriving vehicle production and strong aftermarket potential. Latin America has experienced moderate growth so far, but is expected to pick up pace throughout the forecast period, driven by rising sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.
Prominent Key Players of Automotive Horn Systems Market
-Uno Minda (India)
-Sun Automobile Co. Ltd. (US)
-Robert Bosch (Germany)
-Fiamm (Italy)
-Maruko Keihoki (Japan)
-HELLA (Germany)
-Imasen Electric Industrial (Japan)
-Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)
-Roots Group of Companies
-Denso Corporation
-Kleinn Automotive (US)
-SORL Auto Parts (China)
-Wolo Manufacturing (US)
The SNS Views About the Automotive Horn Systems Market
The SNS Insider expects the automotive horn system market to grow steadily at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by a surge in vehicle production, particularly in the booming automotive sectors of Asia-Pacific countries like China and India. Additionally, the ease of installation and wider sound range offered by electric horns are driving their popularity, creating a positive outlook for this segment. The need for regular horn replacements due to their limited lifespan further bolsters the market. However, The SNS Insider acknowledges challenges like noise pollution concerns prompting the development of quieter horns and the potential impact of autonomous vehicles on the future need for traditional horns. Overall, the market is expected to adapt and evolve, with electric horns taking the lead and Asia-Pacific and BRIC nations playing a major role.
