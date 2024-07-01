APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires Rider’s Advantage, One of Two Acquisitions Announced Today
EINPresswire.com/ -- APCO Holdings, LLC (APCO), a leading provider and administrator of automotive Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and home to the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, and Crystal Fusion brands, has acquired Rider’s Advantage. This strategic acquisition closely follows that of Crystal Fusion on May 1, and is one of two acquisitions the company closed today. The addition of Rider’s Advantage marks a significant milestone as APCO further expands its product portfolio for powersports dealers, agents, and lenders.
Rider’s Advantage is widely recognized as the powersport industry’s most comprehensive F&I agency that provides a deep portfolio of products and training services. Since its inception, Rider’s Advantage has built a deep portfolio of products sold by over 1,000 powersports, marine, and RV dealerships.
"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Rider’s Advantage to the APCO family," said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC. "This acquisition increases our ability to deliver the products and services powersports dealers want and need, plus enhances our ability to support dealers across multiple channels."
“The addition of Rider’s Advantage deepens our expertise in the powersports space—growing the value we offer to dealers and agents,” added Courtney Hoffman, APCO’s Chief Revenue Officer. “I am confident that Rob and his team will make immediately impact in this segment of our business and I’m excited to see how we come together.”
“Joining APCO allows us to provide an unprecedented level of value and support to the industry, while growing and preserving the integrity of our brand." said Rob Hefner, President of Rider's Advantage. "We are incredibly honored to be part of the APCO family.”
Rider’s Advantage is one of two acquisitions the company announced today. APCO has also acquired Capital Administrative Professionals, an F&I administrator.
About APCO Holdings, LLC
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, and other brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty F&I products are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, support over 8,000 dealers, protected over 23 million customers, and have paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.
About Rider’s Advantage
Rider’s Advantage offers RV and powersports F&I products, services, training, and technology to dealers, agents, and financial institutions. For more information, visit riders-advantage.com.
Jennifer Haddow
APCO Holdings, LLC.
marketing@apcoholdings.com