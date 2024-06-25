Ushur adds Anthony Smolek as CFO to lead the next phase of its strategic growth

Former Yahoo, Vevo and Platform Science executive brings his extensive enterprise experience to fast-growing Ushur

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced that Anthony Smolek has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Anthony brings over 20 years of experience in leadership roles at Yahoo, Vevo, Platform Science and other leading technology companies.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Ushur at such a pivotal time in their growth,” said Smolek. “Ushur’s unwavering commitment to being customer-centric, combined with their innovative use of AI and automation, sets them apart in transforming enterprise experiences. I’m eager to collaborate with this talented global team to drive growth, efficiency and profitability as we continue to scale.”

Smolek has an extensive resume, having served in financial and strategic leadership roles along with experience co-founding an enterprise technology startup. He began his career in the financial world at Bear Stearns and went on to work in strategy and operations roles at Yahoo before serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Vevo.

“I am thrilled to have Anthony join the Ushur leadership team,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. “As Ushur continues on its trajectory of exponential growth, further accelerated by the surge in adoption of our AI-first solutions, our financial systems need to be ready. Anthony’s extensive background in finance and corporate strategy, along with his proven leadership in financial operations, makes him just the right leader at this juncture of our journey.”

Smolek’s appointment to the CFO position follows a period of accelerating growth for Ushur as it continues to bring AI-first enterprise experience automation solutions to highly regulated industries, especially focusing on healthcare, insurance, financial services and public sector. Ushur has raised close to $100 million to date from blue chip investors such as Third Point Ventures, 8VC and Iron Pillar, all of whom reinvested in Ushur’s Series C round of funding in early 2023.

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum and Cigna.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

ushur@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175