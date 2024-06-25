eye square’s ad2cart InContext technology selected by the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) for the upcoming groundbreaking Social Media Study with Coca-Cola brands

The study offers tangible purchase insights for media agencies and marketers to assess the impact of social media ads over time.

NEW YORK and LONDON and BERLIN, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eye square, a leading provider of market and media research solutions based in New York, London, and Berlin, today announced that its ad2cart InContext technology was chosen by the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) for a critical study on social media advertising. The study will evaluate the effectiveness of social media ads over time, including those from Coca-Cola brands, and use ad2cart InContext technology to establish whether they cause consumers to take action and make a purchase.



According to a recent study from eMarketer, nearly three-quarters of U.S. advertisers are somewhat or very interested in improved technologies and standards for measuring advertising effectiveness. eye square’s groundbreaking ad2cart in context technology, based on eye square’s unique digital experience technology, integrates all levels of the human experience (system0 perception, system1 emotion, and system2 thinking) with data regarding subsequent consumer choice and action. ARF selected ad2cart InContext technology based on its ability to provide a compelling alternative measurement metric—whether an ad drives a consumer to purchase.

ad2cart InContext is an innovative tool from eye square that allows advertisers to test the effectiveness of their campaigns in the live context of a social media platform and/or eCommerce site—monitoring whether consumers take action and put an item in their cart based on exposure to a specific ad. The new ARF study will use ad2cart to evaluate shopper behavior across social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat over various time horizons, ranging from one to three weeks after exposure. The study will measure customer response to brand advertisements for some of the world’s leading brands, including those from Coca-Cola, tracking the effectiveness of those advertising campaigns over multiple periods.



“Advertising combines a delicate balance of science, art, and psychology, and marketers must be able to measure the impact and effectiveness of their campaigns to improve their results,” said Jeff Bander, president of eye square. “The industry needs research technologies that can show directly whether or not an advertisement led to a desired action on the part of the consumer. Our ad2cart solution connects advertisements directly to user behavior, making it an unmatched source of insights for brands and advertisers. This study with ARF validates the effectiveness of ad2cart as a currency, clearly demonstrating the relative effectiveness over time of different social media platforms.”

“In today’s data-driven environment, it’s not enough to make educated guesses about the effectiveness of an ad,” said Scott McDonald, Ph.D., President & CEO of ARF. “Instead of measuring sentiments and brand lift, our members have selected ad2cart to measure the effectiveness of advertisements according to what matters most: their selling power. This study should provide advertisers with actionable insights on what social media advertising is most effective over what time period.”

The research is being conducted in partnership with Dynata, who is handling recruiting and providing the participants for the study.

ABOUT EYE SQUARE GMBH



eye square is a leading global provider of innovative market research specializing in User Experience, Brand & Media and Shopper Experience Research.

Founded in 1999, eye square pioneered the use of implicit data in context and eye tracking for user and market research; eye square was building up one of the largest databases for advertising perception data worldwide. These data allow eye square to benchmark how users experience digital touchpoints, mobile applications, products, and advertisements against established biomarkers.

Eye Square’s extensive client portfolio includes major companies such as Google, Meta, Mars, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Kantar, and many others.

ABOUT THE ADVERTISING RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Founded in 1936, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) has emerged as the preeminent authority on unbiased quality in advertising, media, and marketing research. With over 400 member companies, ARF's powerful knowledge, unified standards, and best practices have proven invaluable repeatedly. ARF continues to drive continuous improvement in advertising and marketing practices by fostering collaboration and innovation, shaping the industry's future.

For more than 80 years, the ARF has been dedicated to advancing advertising and marketing through rigorous research. In today's rapidly changing technology landscape, the ARF remains committed to providing accurate information, setting industry standards, and promoting transparency. For more information, visit www.thearf.org and also visit us on LinkedIn , YouTube , X (Twitter), and Facebook .

Contact:

Media: Silicon Alley Media for Eye Square

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com