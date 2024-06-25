Just In The Rosé Social Club to Reward Members LA's 5 Sweetest Brunch Restaurants
Love to Dine at The Sweetest Restaurants in LA? Join The Rosé Social Club!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, The Rosé Social Club
Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes (help fund Girls Design Tomorrow); earn membership to The Rosé Social Club.
Members earn three $500 Dining Gift Cards to The Sweetest Brunch Spots in LA.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "We carefully selected The Sweetest Restaurants to reward members of The Rosé Social Club. The list includes; Fia Restaurant, Geoffrey’s Malibu, Juliet (French), The Penthouse, and Xuntos (Spanish)."
The Rosé Social Club established in LA to reward women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; the sweetest dining experiences. Members enjoy gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in Brentwood, and gift cards for The Sweetest Brunch Spots. The Rosé Social Club Members also earn VIP tickets to LA's Best Wine & Food Festivals. To learn more visit www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com
For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!
Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-395-4497
