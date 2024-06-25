DSEDJ holds World School Basketball Championship 2024—Sharing and Exchange Session for Youth and Students in Celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland

MACAU, June 25 - The World School Basketball Championship 2024 (“WSC Basketball”), organised by the International School Sport Federation (ISF) and hosted by the Education and Youth Development Bureau, is currently taking place in Macao. This year marks the double celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. It is particularly significant for Macao SAR to be the host of this world-class school basketball tournament in the name of Macao, China. To this end, the Education and Youth Development Bureau has held a sharing and exchange session for youth and students to celebrate Macao’s return to the motherland during the championship. In the event, the DSEDJ invited Mr Du Feng, main coach and former member of the China Men’s National Basketball Team, Secretary of Guangdong Basketball and Volleyball Management Centre, main coach of Guangdong Southern Tigers, as well as Mr Zhou Qi, member of the China Men’s National Basketball Team and member of Guangdong Southern Tigers to share, exchange and have basketball training practices with more than 400 teachers and students. The sharing session aimed at letting students understand the development achievements of our nation and Macao in rich and diverse forms, and pass on the spirit of patriotism and love for the country and for Macao.

Guests who attended the sharing session include Mr Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr Wong Ka Ki and Mr Teng Sio Hong, Deputy Directors of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr Gao Xiang, Director of the Guangdong Youth Federation Feng Fund; Ms Tong Jiazhen, Head of the Guangdong Youth Federation Basketball Competition Project, among others. Mr Du Feng and Mr Zhou Qi shared with the students the development of national competitive sports and the country’s care and support for Macao’s sports development. Mr Du Feng shared with students that, young players are the key to the development of national basketball. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. Hosted in Macao, the World School Basketball Championship 2024 builds bridges for students to learn and communicate with each other. It is a good opportunity and a good platform for students from all over the world to have a look of Macao’s sports development. Mr Zhou Qi told the students that the keys to progress are to maintain high-intensity practices, take part in competitions, maintain their love for basketball, stay determined and not to give up. By doing so, Macao basketball players may also be playing in Chinese professional basketball competitions in the future. Later, Mr Du Feng had trainings with 30 school and university players by demonstrating skills and tactics to them.

The participating teachers and students responded enthusiastically. Among them, Macao students said that the event deepened their understanding of the country’s sports industry, and they also felt the country’s care for Macao students. They were proud that Macao hosted this world-class student sport event. They also expressed their hopes that in the future, they could actively seize the advantages of the country’s development and work hard for Macao’s development and for their personal growth.