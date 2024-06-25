Global point of care ultrasound market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Point Of Care Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point of care ultrasound market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.93 billion in 2023 to $4.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in point-of-care testing, increased clinical utility, compact and portable devices, training and education programs, and cost-effectiveness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The point of care ultrasound market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $5.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with artificial intelligence, expanding applications in primary care, global health initiatives, remote and rural healthcare, customization, and specialized probes.

Growth driver of the point of care ultrasound market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the point-of-care ultrasound market going forward. Chronic or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are long-term medical conditions that persist over an extended period and often progress slowly. POCUS's (point of care ultrasound) ability to support early detection, personalized treatment, and remote monitoring positions it as a crucial technology in managing chronic conditions and improving patient outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the point of care ultrasound market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., Analogic Corporation, B. Braun SE, Esaote SPA, Bard Access Systems Inc.

Major companies operating in the point-of-care ultrasound market are developing innovative products to gain a competitive edge. A venue fit for point-of-care settings refers to a healthcare environment or location specifically designed and equipped to accommodate point-of-care technology, such as point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS).

Segments:

1) By Type: Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices

2) By Portability: Trolley Based Devices, Handheld Devices

3) By Application: Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Urology, Vascular surgery, Musculoskeletal, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Maternity centers, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the point of care ultrasound market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of point of care ultrasound.

Point of Care Ultrasound Market Definition

Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) refers to using portable ultrasound devices at the bedside or in a clinical setting for immediate diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. This approach offers several advantages, including real-time assessment, immediate feedback, and the potential to expedite clinical decision-making.

