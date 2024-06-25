Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set to Surge: Key Trends and Forecasts 2032

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size

Increasing awareness of mobile health and emphasis on electronic health record reports are expected to boost the global patient engagement solutions market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient engagement solutions refer to technologies, strategies, or practices designed to actively involve patients in their own healthcare. The goal is to empower patients by enhancing their participation in managing their health and well-being. These solutions typically utilize various tools such as mobile apps, patient portals, wearables, telemedicine platforms, and educational resources to facilitate communication between patients and healthcare providers, encourage adherence to treatment plans, and promote healthier lifestyles.

The notable factors positively affecting the patient engagement solutions market include rise in awareness regarding mobile health among people and growth in emphasis on electronic health record (HER) reports. However, extensive investments required for healthcare infrastructure and high complexity associated with the integration of advanced solutions with existing healthcare infrastructure components often hinder market growth. However, rise in significance of cloud computing technologies to deliver remote patient monitoring and assistance services offers lucrative market opportunities for the market players.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the patient engagement solutions market was valued at $17 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $50.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The market for patient engagement solutions has been growing due to several factors, including increasing patient demand for convenient access to healthcare services, advancements in technology, and efforts to improve healthcare outcomes while reducing costs. Healthcare providers and organizations are increasingly investing in these solutions to meet regulatory requirements, enhance patient satisfaction, and achieve better overall population health management.

The global patient engagement solutions market includes a wide range of companies, from large healthcare IT firms to startups focusing on niche areas within patient engagement. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, patient engagement solutions are expected to play a crucial role in transforming how care is delivered and experienced by patients worldwide.

COVID-19 Scenario

The patient engagement solutions market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the dramatically increased dependence on digital devices. The surge in the online presence of people during the period of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and social distancing policies fueled the need for patient engagement solutions.

In addition, businesses needed to optimize their business operations and offerings to maximize their revenue opportunities while optimizing their operations to support the rapidly evolving business environment post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with the majority of the population confined in homes during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market players operating in the patient engagement solutions industry are Aetna Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Veradigm LLC), Athenahealth, Oracle Corporation, EPIC Systems Corporation, GetWellNetwork, Inc., IBM Corporation, IQVIA Inc., Lumeon Inc. and McKesson Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the patient engagement solutions market globally.

Key Trends:

Telehealth and Remote Monitoring: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions, which are integral to patient engagement platforms.

Personalized Healthcare: There was a growing trend towards personalized healthcare experiences, with solutions tailored to individual patient needs and preferences.

Mobile Health Apps: The popularity of mobile health applications was increasing, allowing patients to access healthcare services and information conveniently.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization is fueling the market growth for on-premise patient engagement solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the cost-efficient solutions provided by these solutions.

On the basis of functionality, the communication segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 contributing to more than one-fourths of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, owing to the growth in demand for patient engagement solutions for communication has fueled the market growth for the global market in these enterprises. However, the health tracking insight segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to several organizations.

On the basis of region, North America attained the highest growth in 2022. The presence of prominent players such as Oracle Corporation, Athenahealth, and others has influenced the growth of the patient engagement solutions market size in North America. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to strengthen database infrastructure across the region is further expected to drive the demand for patient engagement solutions database solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the availability of cost-effective digital solutions and the rise in the amount of data generation across organizations. In addition, the proliferation of advanced technologies escalates system safety and reduces delays in database operations.

Opportunities:

Integration of AI and Big Data: Opportunities existed in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to personalize patient engagement further and improve predictive healthcare outcomes.

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Healthcare IT companies were focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets where there was a rising demand for advanced patient engagement solutions.

Patient-Centered Care Initiatives: Healthcare providers were increasingly investing in patient engagement solutions to comply with regulations promoting patient-centered care and improving healthcare quality metrics.

