Public Notice of Proposed State Fiscal Year 2025 Intended Use Plan, including the proposed Project Priority List, for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund

RHODE ISLAND, June 25 - The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (RIIB) and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are seeking public comment on the proposed State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2025 Intended Use Plan (IUP) for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF), which includes the proposed SFY 2025 Project Priority List (PPL).

The proposed document can be found at the link below, on RIDOH's DWSRF webpage (https://health.ri.gov/programs/detail.php?pgm_id=127), on RIIB's website (www.riib.org), by calling 401-453-4430 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by writing to: Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank 275 Promenade Street, Suite 301 Providence, RI 02908

The proposed SFY 2025 IUP, including the proposed PPL, was published on June 24, 2024. Written comments on the proposed document should be sent to RIIB at the above address or by email to Suh Walker at swalker@riib.org within thirty (30) days of June 24, 2024.

