Physiological monitors global market 2024 to reach $158.62 billion by 2028 at rate of 11.4%

Physiological Monitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The physiological monitors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $92.32 billion in 2023 to $103.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, chronic disease management, patient-centric healthcare, integration with electronic health records (EHR), iot and connectivity.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The physiological monitors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $158.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai and data analytics integration, focus on preventive healthcare, telehealth expansion, home healthcare trends, global health challenges.

Growth driver of the physiological monitors market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the physiological monitors market going forward. A chronic disease is a health issue or condition with long-lasting symptoms lasting for at least a year. Physiological monitors aid in managing the prevalence of chronic diseases by providing real-time health data, enabling timely interventions and personalized care for individuals with chronic conditions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the physiological monitors market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Philips Healthcare, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, OMRON Healthcare Co. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Major companies operating in the physiological monitors market are increasing their focus on developing advanced solutions, such as wireless patient monitoring systems, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A wireless patient monitoring system is a technological advancement that eliminates the need for wires or cables to continuously monitor a patient's vital signs, including blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels, and more.

Segments:

1) By Type: Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Other Types

2) By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Respiratory, Fetal And Neonatal, Weight Management And Fitness Monitoring, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the physiological monitors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of physiological monitors.

Physiological Monitors Market Definition

Physiological monitors are devices that track and measure vital signs or bodily functions to assess and monitor an individual's health status. These monitors are used to inform clinicians of changes in a patient's condition by continuously monitoring vital sign parameters and providing alerts through the use of alarms, enabling early detection of vital sign deterioration.

The Physiological Monitors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-pvc iv bags market size, non-pvc iv bags market drivers and trends, non-pvc iv bags market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

