Property Investment Provides a Great Alternative to Pensions for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

The most obvious short-term benefit is the rental income that buy-to-let properties offer UK expat and foreign national investors.

The demand for rental property in the UK has been at record highs in recent years, with the expense of buying a property and the low supply of available rentals putting a lot of upwards pressure on prices in the rental market.

Speaking to an expert is the best way to decide whether investing in a buy-to-let property is the right thing to do in order to save for retirement as a UK expat or foreign national investor.