Pesticides Market Growing at 6.0% CAGR by 2032 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Rising agricultural productivity due to increasing global population is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 26.80 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0, Market Trends –Rising demand for pesticides in Asia Pacific ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pesticides market size was USD Billion 26.80 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for low pesticides food and increasing agricultural productivity due to increasing global population are key factors driving market revenue growth. Pesticides are pest control agents including herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which refer to substances used to kill insects. For example, some food-grade oils may also qualify as low risk pesticide products. This includes oils made from castor, cinnamon, cloves, corn, cottonseed, garlic, linseed, peppermint, rosemary, soybean, spearmint, and thyme. Cinnamon, cloves, corn mint, peppermint, rosemary, spearmint, thyme, and white pepper are examples of acceptable food-grade spices. Other food-grade compounds and byproducts with little danger include citric acid, corn gluten meal, lauryl sulfate, potassium sorbate, putrescent whole eggs solids, sesame, crushed sesame plant, sodium chloride, and sodium laurel sulfate.

The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Pesticides Market Forecast to 2028,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Pesticides market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

To avail Sample Copy of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2360

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The herbicides segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global pesticides market during the forecast period. This is because herbicides are commonly used in agriculture, gardening, and landscaping to prevent weeds from competing with desirable crops or plants for nutrients, sunlight, and water. Herbicides work by disrupting essential processes in plant growth, such as photosynthesis or cell division, ultimately leading to the weed's death or inhibition of growth. In addition, proper usage is essential to minimize environmental impact and ensure effective weed control.

The cereals & grains segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global pesticides market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of pesticides in cereals such as wheat, rice, and maize, as well as other kinds of grains, to fight insect pests, weeds, and illnesses that can dramatically lower crop yields and affect the quality of produced grains. Pests that can destroy fields if left uncontrolled include aphids, insects, and stems borers, which are protected from cereal and wheat crops by insecticides.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global pesticides market in 2022. This is due to rising use of pesticides in the Asia Pacific region owing to increasing food requirement and need for crop protection, which emphasizes high agricultural yields. Many farmers in underdeveloped countries believe that using pesticides is the best way to safeguard the crops against pests, which are frequently their biggest threat. Pesticides, which are composed of chemicals that can control pests or influence plant growth, have given developing countries one method to raise yields.

The leading contenders in the global Pesticides market are listed below:

Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, ADAMA, Dow, BioWorks Inc., FMC Corporation, Nufarm, UPL, and Syngenta AG

Request Customization In The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2360

Emergen Research has segmented the global pesticides market on the basis of type of pesticide, crop type, origin, application mode, and region:

Type of Pesticide Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Molluscicides

Nematicides

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Non-food Crops

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Synthetic

Biopesticides

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Post-Harvest Treatment

Regional Outlook of the Pesticides Market

The global Pesticides market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Pesticides market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Browse The Full Pesticides Market Report Description, Along With The Tocs And List Of Facts And Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pesticides-market

Key reasons to buy the Global Pesticides Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Pesticides market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2360

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Healthcare Consulting Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-consulting-services-market

Medical Pendant Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-pendant-market

Obesity Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/obesity-treatment-market

Smart Fabrics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-fabrics-market

Gold Nanoparticles Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gold-nanoparticles-market

Telecom Tower Power System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telecom-tower-power-system-market

Invisible Orthodontics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/invisible-orthodontics-market

Car Rental Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/car-rental-market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/insulin-delivery-devices-market

Fuel Additives Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-additives-market



About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.