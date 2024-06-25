Free2move is Driving the Freedom of Mobility for a Sustainable World
EINPresswire.com/ -- Free2move, passionate about mobility solutions, and the global leader of car sharing services, is revolutionizing the transition towards sustainable mobility, reducing traffic congestion, and promoting a cleaner and greener future.
In today's world, where expanding cities and increasing urbanization pose significant challenges, it is crucial to counter the adverse effects of transportation on climate change. Decarbonization and reducing pollution are key priorities, along with addressing traffic congestion, improving infrastructure, and ensuring the freedom of mobility for all segments of society.
Car sharing offers an optimal pathway to achieving these goals, by providing seamless access to well-maintained vehicles. By encouraging more efficient trips, and by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, car sharing helps alleviate traffic congestion and parking issues.
"Free2move is committed to driving the freedom of mobility for a sustainable world," shares Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO at Free2move. "We believe that by offering flexible car share options, we can empower individuals and communities to make environmentally conscious choices while enjoying the convenience of quality, on-demand transportation."
Currently, privately owned vehicles remain stationary 95% of the time, contributing to congestion and wasted resources. Studies have shown that a single car share vehicle can replace more than ten privately owned cars, making a substantial impact on reducing emissions and freeing up public space. By utilizing car sharing services, individuals can reduce their reliance on private vehicles, leading to a significant reduction in traffic and a more efficient use of resources.
In addition to promoting car sharing, Free2move is also making it easier for individuals to transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Through their pay-per-usage models, users can access EVs by the minute, day, or month. Currently, Free2move boasts a pool of 6,900 vehicles, including 2,100 electric vehicles. By the end of 2024, they aim to increase their electric vehicle fleet to 3,300, providing even more options for eco-conscious consumers.
"Electric vehicles are a crucial component of sustainable transportation," added Courtehoux. "By expanding our electric vehicle fleet, we are not only reducing emissions but also promoting the adoption of cleaner and greener transportation options."
Free2move's Mobility Operator programs further enhance ecosystem by empowering dealerships to participate in the sharing economy. Dealerships can leverage Free2move's technology platform to enter their vehicles into rent and subscription service models, expanding their reach and contributing to a more sustainable transportation landscape.
Free2move is at the forefront of driving sustainable mobility and is dedicated to creating a future where transportation is efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. With their commitment to innovation and their focus on reducing congestion and pollution, Free2move is paving the way for a more sustainable world.
About Free2move
Free2move is the only global mobility brand offering a complete and unique ecosystem for its private and professional customers around the world. Relying on data and technology, Free2move puts the customer experience at the heart of the business to reinvent mobility. Following a mobility marketplace approach, Free2move offers a range of services to satisfy the multiple travel needs of its customers - from one minute to several days or months with car-sharing, short, medium, or long-term rental as well as parking spaces via one app. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and is part of Stellantis, global automaker and mobility provider. Free2move in figures: more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles, 500,000 parking spaces.
Dalyce Semko
