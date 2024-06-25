Rosa Morris Joins ZRG to Lead Global Education Practice

ROCHELL PARK, N.J., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rosa Morris as the new leader of its Global Education Practice. Rosa brings nearly 20 years of extensive experience in the education sector, having recently led the education practice at Korn Ferry.



Morris's arrival strengthens ZRG's robust Higher Education practice, which includes the sector’s largest higher education interim solution provider, the Registry, and North America's largest sports recruiting practice, TurnkeyZRG.

With the addition of construction and facilities search specialists Helbling in 2023, ZRG has expanded its capabilities in real estate and facilities work in universities, supplementing its existing work in academic health care and leadership. She will oversee a combined practice whose current annual revenue exceeds $50 million.

"We are excited to have Rosa Morris join our team," said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. "Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we pursue our vision to build education into a $100 million global sector. By leveraging our executive search, interim, on-demand recruiting solutions, and advisory services under Rosa's leadership, we are well-positioned to achieve this goal."

Morris shared her enthusiasm about joining ZRG, stating, "I am thrilled to join ZRG at such an exciting point of growth and intentional focus in the education sector. The combination of ZRG's innovative solutions and commitment to excellence presents a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in higher education globally."

ZRG's recently acquired $120 million in funding that will allow the firm to pursue additional acquisitions and key hires in their expansion within the education sector.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global search and talent advisory firm with 30+ offices on five continents that provides people solutions for our clients' most complex talent issues. Core offerings include revolutionary, data-based, executive search focusing on senior leadership around the world. ZRG’s suite of on-demand (interim) talent offerings help fill open roles and address project-based work with specialized talent. The firm’s consulting and advisory solutions focus on key issues like “culture fit,” strategic alignment, coaching, and sales optimization. Visit the company’s new website ZRGpartners.com .

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.