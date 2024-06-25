Cultural Intelligence Leader Collage Announces New Head of Sales, Lindsay Bennett, as Company Accelerates Growth

Bethesda, MD, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Collage Group, a leading provider of cultural intelligence, announced Lindsay Bennett as its new head of sales, joining a veteran tech team. As a seasoned sales leader, Bennett brings 25 years of experience in go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing, customer success, and revenue operations and enablement to the company. Her expertise includes driving client value and growth, organizational transformation, and promoting diversity and inclusion to deliver business results.

“A highly skilled commercial leader, Lindsay brings decades of resounding results and a strategic mind that will undoubtedly drive our sales team to even greater heights,” said CEO and Co-Founder David Wellisch. “We’re proud to add her expertise and consumer research experience to our growth journey as we support the world’s leading brands on their path to cultural fluency.”

Prior to joining Collage Group, Bennett served as the Chief Revenue Officer at NewtonX, a B2B market research provider. She led the commercial function during her tenure, driving revenue growth by 262%. Additionally, Bennett played a key role in the company’s expansion into Europe and the launch of a SaaS-based research platform. Bennett has also held leadership positions at Gartner, Skillsoft, and Seismic.

“I am thrilled to join the talented Collage Group leadership team and help brands navigate and better connect with today’s consumers,” Bennett said. “As we continue to invest in our cultural intelligence engine, I’m eager to share how these next-gen solutions offer leading brands the consumer, category, and brand-specific insights they need to authentically grow their consumer base, brand love, and revenue.”

In 2022, Collage Group secured $25 million in growth capital. The funding has supported product innovation and helped the team add exceptional talent like Bennett.



About Collage Group

Collage Group is the only cultural intelligence engine that fuses consumer, industry, and brand data to provide brands with insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors – so they can act quickly to fuel growth. The company’s data science engine provides unrivaled depth of cultural insight from 26 billion primary data points. With access to head-to-head brand, category, and industry competitive assessments plus original, consumer-driven studies and weekly additions, the world’s leading brands rely on Collage Group to get a deep understanding of how to drive brand love and business growth by tapping into culture. The curated, always-on, easy-to-use digital access is flexible and cost-efficient for your business needs. Founded in 2009, culture has always been at the company’s core. Collage Group is a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified minority-owned small business.

