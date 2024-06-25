Adsmovil and Upwave Achieve Enhanced Brand Performance for Digital Hispanic Market Campaigns Leveraging Billion+ Measured Impressions

Adsmovil's Digital Campaign Performance, and Hispanic Consumer Insights Expand with Upwave

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adsmovil, a minority-owned digital-first Hispanic media company, announces a significant milestone with Upwave, the leading analytics platform for brand advertising, that measures and optimizes brand marketing performance for Adsmovil in the Hispanic market segment. Through a partnership that began two years ago, Adsmovil and Upwave focused their efforts on the Hispanic market, yielding impactful results in a community that makes up 19% of the total U.S. population. Together, they've measured and analyzed over 1.2 billion impressions, greatly enhancing the brand effectiveness of campaigns targeting the Hispanic consumer across acculturation levels and linguistic proficiencies.



Adsmovil utilizes Upwave’s comprehensive analytics platform to monitor and optimize the brand performance of their client campaigns in real-time, offering profound insights into Hispanic market dynamics. With this data Adsmovil, and the brands they serve, can refine strategies for maximum impact in a market whose purchasing power is expected to hit $2.8 trillion by 2026, spearheading a new era in Hispanic marketing,

As evidenced by the value of this partnership, Adsmovil surpasses key performance indicators (KPIs) tied to Hispanic market campaigns. A recent Upwave analysis indicates that of 60+ campaigns that ran, 84% delivered a positive brand lift KPI, and 79% had at least one KPI that surpassed Upwave’s norms.

"At Adsmovil, our key objective is to consistently provide our clients with insights into their Hispanic campaigns, both quantitative and qualitative. Discerning the audience with in-depth analytics, including behavioral patterns and preferences, gives brands a more holistic view of the key KPIs needed to make informed decisions," said Adriana Daantje, VP of Product, Pre-Sales and Operations, Adsmovil. "Upwave helps us provide acumen economically and efficiently, in real-time, with high accuracy and low bias. Our partnership is based on our mutual commitment to an advertiser’s success and keeps the brand front and center, as it should be."

"We’re thrilled to reach the 1B+ impressions measured milestone with Adsmovil. Our partnership emphasizes the importance of not only measuring and optimizing brand outcomes, but also ensuring that campaigns and tactics are reaching desired brand-specific audiences," said Chris Kelly, CEO of Upwave. "With our robust data analysis, and Adsmovil’s powerful Hispanic reach and targeting, marketers can achieve campaigns with enhanced brand outcomes."

About Adsmovil

Minority-owned and certified, Adsmovil, a Hispanic, digital first, multimedia company super-serves this multi-generational cohort with tiered offerings, including precise targeting and custom opportunities. The company reaches more than half (69%) of the total Hispanic digital population across cultural diversity and acculturation levels and has direct relationships with over 2500 digital premium publishers in the US, LATAM and Spain. Its omni-channel offering spans screens and languages. The company consistently ranks at the top within ComScore’s Hispanic Ad Focus Mobile Reporting. Adsmovil was founded in 2012 by its CEO, Alberto Pardo, and is based in Miami, FL. It is an environmentally aware business committed to reducing its carbon footprint to create a greener, more sustainable future.

About Upwave

Upwave is the Analytics Platform for Brand Advertising. The only company entirely focused on measuring and optimizing brand lift driven by advertising, the world’s leading advertisers, agencies, and media partners trust Upwave’s robust, AI-driven, SaaS platform. Upwave provides real-time, top-of-funnel measurement for CTV, Digital, Retail Media, Social, Streaming Audio, Linear, and Addressable. The company is based in San Francisco and New York and backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors. Learn more at www.upwave.com.

Media Contacts

Claudia Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Communications for Adsmovil

claudia@santacruzpr.com

Gabriela Rudolph and Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for Upwave

upwave@jmacpr.com