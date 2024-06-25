Submit Release
Canadian Council for Indigenous Business launches Young Indigenous Business Grant

Toronto, ON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) launches its first grant dedicated to young Indigenous entrepreneurs, the Young Indigenous Business Grant. 

The grant, presented by Loblaw Companies Limited with contributions from CIBC and Apex Distribution, is open to Indigenous entrepreneurs under the age of 35 operating their businesses in Canada. Twenty-two successful applicants will receive $2,500 each as well as a one-year CCIB membership to help expand their businesses. 

“Supporting and encouraging Indigenous youth to pursue entrepreneurial ventures will benefit the entire economy. Entrepreneurs bring innovation, opportunities, and create jobs. They are the key drivers for a prosperous future, sustainable growth, and a path to self-determination,” said CCIB president and CEO, Tabatha Bull. “We are thankful for the support from Loblaw Companies Limited, CIBC, and Apex Distribution for their contribution towards empowering Indigenous youth.” 

The 2021 Census has shown that not only is the Indigenous population the fastest growing, but also the youngest in Canada, with over 40 per cent under the age of 25. 

"We’re proud to support Canadian Council for Indigenous Business in this inaugural year of the Young Indigenous Business Grant, supporting the next generation of young Indigenous entrepreneurs as they embark on their business journeys. We applaud the ongoing work of the Council to advance social equity for Indigenous Peoples through economic empowerment and participation," said Alain Brandon, VP of Sustainability, Social Impact & Government Relations 

Applications are now open and can be submitted until July 25, 2024. For more information visit www.ccab.com/yibg

The Young Indigenous Business Grant is administered through CCIB’s Tools for Indigenous Business (TIB) program. 

-30- 

About the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business 

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness.  CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit www.ccib.ca. 


Shannon Sutherland, Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Events 
Canadian Council for Indigenous Business
(403) 462-9363
ssutherland@ccab.com

