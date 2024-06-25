Fazoli’s Opens Third Phoenix-Area Location in Glendale

Favorite Fast and Fresh Quick-Service Italian Chain Doubles Down on Commitment to Valley of the Sun

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , a portfolio company of FAT Brands and America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, is proud to announce its third opening in the greater Phoenix area. Located at 5825 W. Peoria Ave. in Glendale, the much-anticipated location features a fresh brand look and is now open and ready to serve its signature unlimited breadsticks and beloved pasta entrees.

"In a little over a year, we’re proud to have opened three brand-new Fazoli’s in Maricopa County with local franchisee Kind Hospitality," said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. "As a veteran franchise partner of sister brand, and Phoenix’s own Native Grill & Wings, they truly understand the local restaurant space and the community’s needs."

To celebrate, Fazoli’s Glendale will host a grand opening today, June 25. Along with a traditional ribbon cutting, Fazoli’s Glendale also honored the event by hosting a day of giving for local charity, Hope Community Services at last night’s VIP preview. In the spirit of service, Kind Hospitality, operator of Fazoli’s Glendale, matched every dollar donated to the charity. The donation will be used for Hope Community Services’ farm property in the West Valley, where they provide children and young adults equine and other animal-assisted therapies. Going forward, the local team plans to further partner with the special organization by donating monthly catered meals for staff, including therapists and other dedicated mental health professionals.

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

Fazoli’s Glendale is open Sunday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .

About Kind Hospitality

In 1996, Kind Hospitality was founded on the principle of providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience in all environments, from airport to street side operations. Dedicated to providing the best possible customer service across its suite of brands, Kind Hospitality’s knack for hiring high-quality, hardworking and passionate individuals serves as a key element to the company’s “secret recipe” for success. The “kind” in Kind Hospitality isn’t just part of the company’s name — it’s at the very heart of its mission to do things differently. And it’s what keeps guests coming back time and again to Kind’s well-known brands including Panera Bread, O.H.S.O. Brewery, Barrio Brewing Co. and Native Grill & Wings. For more information, visit www.kindhospitality.com .