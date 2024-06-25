Pink Perfection: ECD Auto Design Unveils Its Newest Beach Runner, an Iconic Stylish Sensation





KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design , the world’s largest Land Rover, and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, E-Types and Mustangs, is proud to unveil its newest model, the Beach Runner 2. Coated in pink, the second vehicle from ECD’s new beach and coastal living line demonstrates once again that show stopping classic vehicles and bold design style can complement each other perfectly.

Based on a Land Rover Defender 110 platform, the Beach Runner 2 joins the ECD family as a bold and beautiful take on one of the company’s newest product lines released just in time for summer. Drawing inspiration from the endless coastal drives where the sun meets the sea, the Beach Runner 2 emerges as an icon of individuality and luxury. Its striking pink exterior is painted in a Porsche Frozen Berries gloss coat providing an unmistakenly stylish statement.

Inside, the Beach Runner 2 welcomes you, courtesy of power retractable side steps that effortlessly fold down as you approach. The seats, dash, and console are tastefully wrapped in pink parfait leather and are accented with just the right amount of pink plaid wool inserts to subtly tie the vehicle together in one cohesive design. The classic polished chrome accents, Momo Heritage Grand Prix steering wheel, vintage gauges and fold down windshield remind the driver that each mile driven is an escape back into yesteryear.

Already hailed as the "perfect beach vehicle," the Beach Runner is a harmonious blend of classic charm and modern convenience. Equipped with standard upgrades such as a versatile 21-in-1 accessories carrier, power retractable side steps, integrated air compressor, and detachable portable sound system, every journey becomes a seamless blend of utility and pleasure.

Picture-perfect scenes of pristine beaches and azure waters set the stage as the Beach Runner 2 gracefully glides along the coastline, turning heads with its impeccable design and commanding presence. It's not just a vehicle; it's a statement of unparalleled style and confidence.

But beauty is also found under the hood. The Beach Runner 2 boasts a formidable GM 455 HP 6.2L LT1 engine, ensuring a thrilling driving experience whether cruising along the beach or navigating the coastline with grace and precision.

This pink classic is a testament to bold imagination and refined taste, inviting you to embrace the spirit of adventure with every mile traveled. Crafted with precision and passion by the finest craftsmen and women in America, the Beach Runner 2 is more than a vehicle; it's a masterpiece waiting to be experienced.

This marks the second Beach Runner model as ECD ramps up to build inventory ready for immediate delivery.

Beach Runner 2 Vehicle Specifications and Images

High-resolution images and video are HERE.

Model — Defender 110

Engine — GM LT1 455 horsepower 6.2L V8 engine

Transmission — 10 Speed Automatic

Axles — Heavy Duty

Suspension — Land Rover Coil Spring

Brakes — Land Rover Standard

Exhaust — Single Quiet

4WD – Full Time with high and low range

Exterior

Paint Color — Porsche Frozen Berries

Trim: Body Color

Hood: Classic

Heritage Side Decals: Silver

Chassis Coating: Body Color Raptor

Grille — Classic Painted Body

Bumper — Classic DRL Painted Silver

Checkers: Full Set, Body Color

Fender Air Intakes: Optimill, Body Color

Exterior Door Handles: Pull Style

Hinges: Optimill, Body Color

Rear Bumper: NAS Style, Silver

Wheels — 16” Wolf Steel

Tires — BG Goodrich All Terrain – Black Walls

TPMS – Tire Pressure Monitoring System displayed in Radio Head Unit

Spare - Mounted on Hood

Windshield – Fold Down

Safety Devices – 6-Point Roll Cage

Side Steps – Power Retractable

Additional Features — “21-in-1 Accessory Kit” Mounted on Hitch, 1 Round LED Work Light in Rear, Air Compressor with External Line

Interior

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Front Seats — Recaro Expert S

Load Area Seats — 4 Inward-Facing Jump Seats

Leather Color — Garrett: Pink Parfait

Seat Design — Horizontal Stitch

Dash – ECD Exclusive Custom Beach Runner

Floors — Painted Tub & Floors, Raptor Lined Throughout for Easy Cleaning

Steering Wheel — Momo Heritage Wood – Grand Prix

Gauges — Vintage

Switches – Custom Rocker

Console – Custom, Leather Wrapped with Wool Inserts and 6 Cup Holders



Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Touchscreen Stereo System

Sound System — Pioneer speakers with undocking Bass Pro Go Subwoofer to take audio on the go

Additional Features — 4 USB ports, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Backup Camera, Remote Locking & Alarm



About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

Media Contact

Mike Whittaker

Public Relations & Content Manager

michaelw@ecdautodesign.com

407-334-0943

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America

Direct: 561-489-5315

Mobile: 561-374-0177

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67c53dd5-fd4b-493b-bd7d-805d549fa67f