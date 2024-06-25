Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,863 in the last 365 days.

Legal implications of a Ukrainian defeat on European defence

This paper examines the potential strategic and legal consequences for the European Union’s defence cooperation following a hypothetical defeat of Ukraine. With the EU deeply involved in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, the implications of a possible defeat go beyond immediate military losses and encompasses broader ramifications for the EU and NATO, especially in their military defence, cooperation, and credibility. This paper focuses on how defeat could affect European military strategy, its legal position on defence commitments and the Union’s overall political cohesion.

About the Authors: 

Floriane Cornil is a member of the Legal Research Unit at Finabel.

Sébastien Barbe is a member of the Legal Research Unit at Finabel.

You just read:

Legal implications of a Ukrainian defeat on European defence

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more