"THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL" U.S. TOUR RETURNS THIS FALL

"The Life and Music of George Michael" will tour over 25 cities in the U.S. this fall. Photo credit: Hannes van der Merwe

TICKETS ON-SALE NOW

Fans are out of their seats the entire night, singing and dancing in the aisles to the unforgettable hits that left an indelible mark on pop culture.” — Writer and Director Dean Elliott

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruckus Entertainment today announced "The Life and Music of George Michael" will return to the U.S. to perform this fall, following overwhelming demand. This dynamically staged concert-style show, which chronicles George Michael's remarkable musical journey and his deep connection with fans, will tour over 25 cities in the U.S. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend."The Life and Music of George Michael" launches September 17 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and will make stops in Boston, San Francisco and Southern California to name a few. For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com “Get ready for an extraordinary adventure celebrating George Michael’s legacy and musical brilliance,” says Writer and Director Dean Elliott. “Fans are out of their seats the entire night, singing and dancing in the aisles to the unforgettable hits that left an indelible mark on pop culture.”"The Life and Music of George Michael" celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more. Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.For more information including on sale dates, a tour schedule and tickets visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com ABOUT RUCKUS ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):Ruckus Entertainment, based in Los Angeles and formed in 2022, brings together veteran entertainment producers Alison Spiriti, Justin Sudds, Dean Elliott and Ralph Schmidtke who are collectively responsible for producing over 100 touring productions seen by millions around the world. Their burgeoning production company brings audiences world-class concerts and live events and is focused on celebrating the history and music behind iconic, globally recognized musical artists. Current productions include The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael and The British Invasion.