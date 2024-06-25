Wearable Devices Shows Positive Results on Lenovo's XR Headset Using its Mudra Technology

The demonstration was presented for the first time to a large and diverse audience at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2024, showcasing cutting-edge integration and innovation in extended reality

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, is excited to announce successful demonstrations of its Mudra technology on Lenovo's ThinkReality XR headset, at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2024. This demonstration with Lenovo's advanced extended reality (XR) hardware based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Chipset and Spaces engine showcased the potential for enhanced user interaction and engagement.

Attendees of AWE 2024 had the unique opportunity to experience the seamless integration of Wearable Devices' Mudra technology with Lenovo's ThinkReality headset. This integration leverages the advanced neural input technology developed by Wearable Devices to provide natural and intuitive control within XR environments, offering users a more immersive and interactive experience.

"We are thrilled with the positive feedback and results from industry leaders experiencing the synergy between Lenovo’s ThinkReality headset, Qualcomm’s Chipset and our Mudra technology at AWE 2024," said Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wearable Devices. "Our technology has shown incredible promise, and we believe this kind of collaboration will propel the whole market forward with intuitive and immersive XR applications across various industries."

The demonstrations at AWE highlighted the versatility and potential of combining Mudra technology with the ThinkReality headset, showcasing various use cases, including gaming, enterprise applications and more.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.