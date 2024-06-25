SIPP Industries Appoints Adam Graziano as New CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Growth and Innovation

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIPP Industries, Inc. (OTC: SIPC), a multifaceted corporation specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Graziano as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Jakob Jorgensen, the former CEO of SIPP Industries, will remain a business consultant while also joining Calypso Pharmaceuticals as their new CEO. Mr. Jorgensen's new role will focus on advancing the recent research and development agreement between Calypso Pharmaceuticals and SIPP Industries. This collaboration aims to develop a groundbreaking topical treatment utilizing Peptide P16, designed to penetrate and destroy melanoma cells. Additionally, the partnership will explore the potential of other peptides in combating obesity, anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, and various other conditions.



Adam Graziano brings a wealth of experience and leadership to SIPP Industries. With 20 years in various business leadership roles and over 33 years in the insurance sector, while currently managing a $500 million portfolio, Mr. Graziano has consistently demonstrated his ability to guide teams in achieving and surpassing growth and financial objectives. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University.



"We are excited to welcome Adam Graziano to the SIPP Industries family," said Jakob Jorgensen. "His extensive experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our footprint in the pharmaceutical sector."



Adam Graziano expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Company, stating, "I am honored to lead SIPP Industries into its next chapter. I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive growth and deliver exceptional products and services to our customers."



SIPP Industries remains committed to its mission of developing and distributing high-quality cannabis products while pursuing innovative research and development initiatives. The company is confident that, under Mr. Graziano's leadership, it will continue to achieve significant milestones and set new standards in the industry.



About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a multifaceted corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products within the cannabis industry.

Website: http://www.sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

Twitter: @SippIndustries

About Calypso Pharmaceuticals



Calypso Pharmaceuticals is a Texas-based company known for its innovative products and proprietary technologies in the pharmaceutical, cannabis, and hemp sectors. The company is committed to advancing therapeutic solutions that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Website: https://calypsopharmaceuticals.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management’s plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management’s control.

