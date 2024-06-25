Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Announces New Production Run of KOZ Water in 16 oz Cans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), a leader in the beverage industry known for its innovative and sustainable products, is excited to announce a new production run of KOZ Water in 16 oz cans. This marks another significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, eco-friendly beverages and expanding its market presence.



KOZ Water, renowned for its refreshing taste and dedication to sustainability, will now be available in a larger 16 oz can, offering consumers more of the hydrating experience they love. This first production run, from a total of 155,000 cans to be produced, is one of the largest in the company's history. The new copacker and 16 oz can format have also resulted in significant cost savings, allowing us to produce more efficiently while maintaining our commitment to sustainability.

“We are thrilled to launch production of the new 16 oz cans for KOZ Water,” said a spokesperson for Golden Grail Beverages “This initiative reflects our dedication to sustainability and customer satisfaction. We believe this larger size will not only satisfy our existing customers but also attract new consumers looking for a more substantial, eco-friendly hydration option.”

Features and Benefits of the New 16 oz KOZ Water Cans:

Increased Volume: The new 16 oz cans provide more refreshment per serving, catering to consumers' growing preference for larger beverage sizes.

The new 16 oz cans provide more refreshment per serving, catering to consumers' growing preference for larger beverage sizes. Sustainable Packaging: KOZ Water’s 100% recyclable aluminum cans are designed to reduce plastic pollution and promote environmental responsibility. Aluminum cans are more often recycled than any other beverage container, and they can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality. This means they can be turned into new cans multiple times, making them a truly sustainable choice. Global recycling rates for plastic bottles languish below 50%, whereas aluminum boasts recycling rates that exceed 60% globally and up to 90% in the most efficient regions.

KOZ Water’s 100% recyclable aluminum cans are designed to reduce plastic pollution and promote environmental responsibility. Aluminum cans are more often recycled than any other beverage container, and they can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality. This means they can be turned into new cans multiple times, making them a truly sustainable choice. Global recycling rates for plastic bottles languish below 50%, whereas aluminum boasts recycling rates that exceed 60% globally and up to 90% in the most efficient regions. High-Quality Hydration: KOZ Water maintains its commitment to delivering pure, crisp water that is perfect for any occasion. Its unique purification process and the infusion of essential electrolytes and minerals offer more than just hydration; it’s a step towards healthier living.

KOZ Water maintains its commitment to delivering pure, crisp water that is perfect for any occasion. Its unique purification process and the infusion of essential electrolytes and minerals offer more than just hydration; it’s a step towards healthier living. Cost Efficiency: The transition to 16 oz cans and a new copacker has resulted in significant cost savings, allowing us to produce more efficiently and pass those savings on to our consumers.

Strategic Importance:

Market Expansion: This new production run allows Golden Grail Beverages to reach a wider audience, offering the convenience of a larger can size that suits active and on-the-go lifestyles.

This new production run allows Golden Grail Beverages to reach a wider audience, offering the convenience of a larger can size that suits active and on-the-go lifestyles. Environmental Impact: By increasing the availability of KOZ Water in sustainable packaging, Golden Grail Beverages continues to support its mission of reducing plastic waste and promoting eco-friendly practices.

About Golden Grail Beverages: Golden Grail Beverages is a rapidly expanding company dedicated to acquiring, innovating, and scaling a diverse portfolio of beverages. With a focus on sustainability and consumer engagement, Golden Grail is committed to providing high-quality, energizing, and refreshing drinks to its customers. For more information, visit https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the future availability and consumer demand for KOZ Water, as well as Golden Grail Beverages' business strategies and environmental commitments. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from the statements. Golden Grail Beverages is under no obligation to update or modify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Info: +1 561-800-3891 info@goldengrailbeverages.com https://goldengrailbeverages.com/ https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/ https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev