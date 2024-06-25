Gaxos.AI Successfully Completes Development of AI Solution for Game Developers and Publishers

Roseland, NJ, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that its gaming division, has successfully completed development of its AI solution for game developers and publishers.

“We are extremely pleased with our AI solution. We are providing game developers and publishers the ability to embed a new source of revenue within their games as well as a tool to expedite development,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.AI. “This is something that can set us apart as we continue our mission to deliver value to shareholders.”

The product has currently moved from initial development to closed beta and is being tested and used by independent developers of different experience levels and styles. The Company will work towards providing developers with improved usage and AI tools based on the closed beta and feedback.

Key Features

- AI-Powered Creativity: Reduces creative asset development time from hours to minutes, transforming artistic visions into reality with ease.

- Seamless Integration: With plug-and-play functionality for Unity and upcoming support for Unreal Engine, integration is effortless into existing workflows.

-Dynamic Content Generation: User-Generated-Ai-Content (“UGAiC”) feature offers new experiences with each playthrough by letting gamers use AI in real time, fostering a dynamic gaming environment.

-Customized Solutions: From personalized AI models and templates to expert consulting services, offering to include custom solutions to meet unique needs of each developer.



About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

