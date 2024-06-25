SHEIN Brings Retro Paradise to Montreal with a New Pop-Up Store

Get Ready for Summer with a 4-Day Shopping Experience

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, is bringing back its dazzling pop-up experience to Montreal from July 11 to 14. Inspired by retro glamour and nostalgic summer vibes, the immersive pop-up store will offer customers an unforgettable shopping journey filled with exclusive collections, engaging activations, and TikTok and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.



Located in downtown Montreal, the pop-up will be open to the public for four days, starting Thursday, July 11. Guests can shop the latest women's collections, such as SHEIN MOD, SHEIN Privé, and SHEIN EZwear. The pop-up will also spotlight the brand's sustainable evoluSHEIN by Design collection, activewear from the GLOWMODE line, vacation-ready looks, as well as stylish maternity pieces. Beyond apparel, guests can discover SHEIN’s makeup collection SHEGLAM, home décor, pet accessories, kidswear, and menswear pieces - delivering a comprehensive, one-stop lifestyle destination.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 11 to Saturday, July 13, 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Sunday, July 14, 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

WHERE:

1192 St. Catherine West, Montreal, H3B 1K1

Exciting in-store offers await at the pop-up. Shoppers will receive a complimentary gift with any purchase. In addition to gifts, customers will enjoy discounts of up to 30% as they spend more in-store. For a chance to score an exclusive limited-edition Montreal tote bag, the first 250 customers who make a purchase daily and share their experience on social media with the hashtag #SHEINxmtl on TikTok or Instagram will receive this special gift.

As music festivals kick into high gear in Montreal, the SHEIN pop-up provides the perfect opportunity for Montrealers to gear up for outdoor music events and beyond. Teasing fans of what is to come from SHEIN this summer, shoppers can discover the latest festival-ready fashions and indulge in various engaging activities. From bold crop tops and miniskirts to statement accessories, festival-goers will be set for this season. At the same time, guests can also perfect their looks at the nail bar, which offers free custom nail designs, and capture stylish moments at the retro-chic photo booth.

The pop-up will feature a clothing revamp studio, allowing guests to breathe new life into their old clothing by customizing pieces with heat-pressed patches. This hands-on experience empowers shoppers to transform their pre-loved garments into one-of-a-kind, refreshed outfits, giving their wardrobe a unique touch. By repurposing existing items, the studio encourages guests to embrace the spirit of circularity and reduce textile waste. As part of SHEIN's commitment to sustainability, the pop-up will also host a clothing donation drive, encouraging customers to donate their gently used clothing. Participants will receive a special in-store coupon as a token of appreciation. All donated clothing will be provided to the Old Brewery Mission, a local non-profit organization, which will recycle and repurpose them to support the community.

With its retro-themed designs, engaging in-store experiences, and exclusive offers, the SHEIN Montreal pop-up promises to immerse visitors in nostalgic summer vibes while unveiling the season's hottest styles.

About Old Brewery Mission

The Old Brewery Mission works with people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Montreal, providing concrete support for their sustainable reaffiliation and housing stability. We are an important player in Montreal’s social ecosystem, contributing daily to improving urban health in the city through prevention programs, emergency services with psychosocial support and rehousing initiatives.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

