La Rosa Holdings Corp to White Label Proprietary AI System ‘JAEME’ to Support Real Estate Agents, Creating New Revenue Stream

JAEME Experienced a 92.6% Increase in Utilization in Five Months After Launch

Celebration, FL, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it intends to white label its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) system, JAEME. JAEME, part of La Rosa’s My Agent Account, was launched in October 2023. It is a real estate AI assistant created to support and inspire real estate agents with personalized content to enhance marketing, efficiency, and sales.

JAEME experienced a remarkable 92.6% increase in utilization from October 2023 to March 2024, demonstrating substantial growth in user engagement. This rise suggests that more individuals are actively using the system. The Company believes that this growth is driven by factors such as increased awareness, improved features, and effective marketing efforts, and indicates a growing user interest and stronger adoption of the system over time.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa Holdings Corp., stated, “We are excited to announce that we intend to white label our proprietary AI technology JAEME, creating a new revenue stream for La Rosa. Our advanced technology can help agents to provide services to their clients in a more efficient way – even from their mobile devices. Agents can use JAEME in multiple ways including creating comparative market analyses on any property in the U.S., assisting them in preparing a full listing presentation that also indicates which marketing channels are most effective in identifying potential buyers, and creating more personalized and engaging marketing experiences for their clients. By analyzing past interactions and behavior, JAEME can help realtors deliver customized content and recommendations that resonate with each individual client. Finally, JAEME can automate many repetitive marketing tasks, freeing up realtors’ time to focus on more high-level strategic work.”

“We believe that JAEME is a powerful tool that can help realtors stay ahead of the game in today's competitive market. By leveraging the insights and automation capabilities of JAEME, realtors can better understand their target audience, deliver more personalized content, and generate more leads. We continue to prioritize building technology that meets our agents' needs, and our focus remains on enhancing agility and empowerment. We are currently developing multiple enhancements in My Agent Account, which we plan to unveil at our Tech Summit in October 2024. This includes a revamped agent onboarding experience, innovations in artificial intelligence, and improvements in transaction management tools,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 22 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia. The Company also has 15 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

