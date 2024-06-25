Leviathan Gold, via Core Prospecting Pty Ltd. Receives High Grade Assay Results, from Initial Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Excelsior Prospect

Highlights include 4.85 meters at 9.0 g/t Au (43.66 gram meters) in hole EH014, 3.13 meters at 56.9 g/t Au (178.23 gram meters), in hole EH017 and 12.68 meters at 9.2 g/t Au, (116.85 gram meters), in hole EH029.

A total of 1964.65 meters of diamond drilling over 16 holes has been completed by Core Prospecting Pty Ltd.

Drilling identifies mineralized dilational zone opening to the northeast, remaining open along strike and depth.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“Leviathan”, the “Company”) (LVX – TSXV, 0GP – Germany) is pleased to announce receipt of full assay results from an initial phase of diamond drilling completed at its Excelsior Prospect (“Excelsior”) pursuant to a Heads of Agreement entered into between Leviathan and Core Prospecting Pty Ltd (“Core”) on July 17, 2023 as subsequently amended on January 16, 2023 (“HOA”). The most prominent intervals among these results are presented in Table 1, and include 4.85 meters at 9.0 g/t Au (43.66 gram meters) in hole EH014, 3.13 meters at 56.9 g/t Au (178.23 gram meters), in hole EH017 and 12.68 meters at 9.2 g/t Au, (116.85 gram meters), in hole EH029. Additional drilling will be required to determine the true thickness of mineralization. Further pursuant to the HOA, Leviathan has received notification from Core of its intention to commence a second phase of diamond drilling at Excelsior. Accordingly, as a result of Core completing the initial phase of diamond drilling it has earned a 40% interest in in a New Tenement to be applied for by Leviathan, subject to the fulfilment of certain further conditions by Core.

A total of 1964.85 meters of diamond drilling over 16 holes has now been completed by Core in a series of generally parallel south-eastward and north-westward oriented fans of drill holes designed to test for continuations of known mineralization (Figure 1).

The purpose of the Core program was to drill beneath and along-structure from intervals previously reported by Leviathan from Excelsior, which include 8.24 g/t Au over 6.63 meters (54.63 gram meters), from 161.95 meters in hole EH003 (press release of April 21, 2021) and 5.40 g/t Au over 11.02 meters (59.51 gram meters), from 84.37 meters in hole EH005 (press release of April 26, 2021). These intervals are believed to represent the down-dip continuation of mineralization observed in historic mine workings, and are characterized by intense quartz veining, visible gold, and enveloping sericitic alteration and base metal sulphides.

Interpretative work on drilling completed to date suggests the presence of a north-eastward plunging mineralized dilational zone consisting of quartz reef and associated splays in which gold is hosted in quartz veins. It may be inferred from the results of drilling, most particularly from hole EH029 that this dilational zone opens to the northeast, in which regard it remains open along strike and depth. This feature will be the subject of further drill-testing.

Highlights of results to date are provided in Table 1, collar information in Table 2, and full results in Table 3.





Figure 1: Plan of drilling at the Excelsior Reef





Figure 2: Oblique section showing drilling and mineralized intervals at the Excelsior Reef

Table 1: Significant intervals from drilling at the Excelsior Reef, current release

Drill Hole



From To Interval Au Au (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (gram meters) EH014 94.71 99.56 4.85 9.00 43.66 EH014 120.65 122.87 2.22 3.15 6.99 EH014 143 149.22 6.22 3.00 18.65 EH017 121.42 124.55 3.13 56.91 178.13 EH017 130.8 132.85 2.05 4.62 9.45 EH017 148.8 154.8 6 3.50 20.99 EH017 173.65 177 3.35 3.18 10.64 EH029 130.58 143.26 12.68 9.22 116.85

Table 2: Collar data for drilling at the Excelsior Reef

Hole ID Easting

(MGA 2020 Z54) Northing

(MGA 2020 Z54) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(m) EH014 726,205 5,899,560 235.8 150 -70 161.9 EH015 726,205 5,899,560 235.8 188 -65 140.9 EH016 726,205 5,899,560 235.8 133 -69 210 EH017 726,205 5,899,560 235.8 142 -75 184 EH018 726,180 5,899,400 239.8 334 -35 98 EH019 726,180 5,899,400 239.8 334 -51 149.7 EH020 726,180 5,899,400 239.8 334 -61 101.2 EH021 726,212 5,899,416 239.8 334 -36 74.45 EH022 726,212 5,899,416 239.8 336 -51 113.1 EH023 726,212 5,899,416 239.8 339 -62 110.8 EH024 726,223 5,899,438 239.8 331 -35 74.4 EH025 726,223 5,899,438 239.8 333 -52 39.8 EH026 726,223 5,899,438 239 332 -55 145 EH027 726,253 5,899,446 238.2 333 -36 110 EH028 726,253 5,899,446 238.2 334 -62 165 EH029 726,253 5,899,446 238.2 332 -64 155

*coordinates are in MGA2020 Z54, azimuths are referenced to grid north and inclinations are zero when horizontal and -90 when vertical true..

Excelsior lies within the Company’s Avoca Project in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. As a preliminary component of the HOA Core, a private small-scale mining contractor based in Bendigo, earned an initial 40% interest in a New Tenement covering a three-square kilometre area within EL5387 to be applied for by Leviathan by completing, at its sole cost, 2,000 meters of diamond drilling including assays by April 17, 2024, subject to the fulfilment of certain further conditions by Core.

Leviathan Gold Chief Executive Officer, Luke Norman, remarked: “We are delighted by the success of Core Prospecting’s Phase 1 program at Excelsior, and the potential for depth and strike extensions to known high-grade mineralization returned by our own drilling that this now reveals. This campaign provides Leviathan with the opportunity to define a high-grade gold deposit of significance, of particular interest and relevance given the recent success of others in Victorian gold exploration. We thank Core for their considerable efforts to date and look forward to working with their highly skilled team as this program continues to evolve."

About the HOA

Under the terms of the HOA, Core may earn an initial 40% interest in a three square kilometre area within EL5387 (the Excelsior Area of Interest, or “AOI”) by completing, at Core’s sole cost and expense, 2,000 meters of diamond drilling including assays by April 17, 2024 (“Phase 1”), and a further 35% interest in the AOI for an additional 4,000 meters of diamond drilling including assays and preparing an independent JORC report (the “JORC Report”) identifying an Indicated and/or Measured Mineral Resource within 12 months from the end of Phase 1, each at Core’s sole cost and expense (“Phase 2”). In lieu of completing such further drilling, Core may instead prepare, at its sole cost and expense, a JORC report containing Indicated and/or Measured Mineral Resources of not less than 50,000 ounces of gold at a cut-off grade of 2.5g/t Au within the AOI. Upon fulfilment of certain conditions by Core, Leviathan shall on behalf of Core apply for a standalone tenure over the AOI, (the “New Tenement”). If Core fails to complete Phase 2 they shall forfeit any interest under Phase 1 and shall have no interest in the AOI.

Upon Core having attained a 75% equity interest in the AOI, Leviathan may either contribute its share of costs and maintain its equity interest or be diluted pro-rata to a minimum carried interest of 5%, which Core shall purchase from Leviathan for the sum of AUD$150 per ounce of Indicated and/or Measured Mineral Resources as estimated in the JORC Report, payable upon commencement of gold production. Alternatively, Core may, within 12 months of the completion of Phase 2, purchase Leviathan’s holding in the AOI for the sum of AUD$75 per ounce of Indicated and/or Measured Mineral Resources in the JORC Report, or Core may within 12 months of the completion of Phase 2 purchase Leviathan’s holding in the Excelsior AOI by paying instalments of AUD$25,000 per quarter, increasing to AUD$75,000 per quarter, commencing from the date on which a New Tenement is granted and continuing for the life of any gold production mine located within the area of the AOI.

The HOA also provides that Leviathan may, subject to Core first completing Phase 1, claw back Core’s equity stake in the AOI for the sum of AUD$500 per meter drilled, or after receipt of the JORC Report for AUD$150 per ounce of gold mineralisation estimated and classified as an Indicated Mineral Resource and/or a Measured Mineral Resource in the JORC Report.

About the Excelsior Prospect

The Excelsior prospect is interpreted to host structurally controlled gold mineralization developed within quartz veins. Historic production records from Excelsior indicate the mining of 13,200 tons for 9,260 ounces of gold down an ore shoot to a depth of 100 meters at an average recovered grade of 22 g/t Au between 1909 and 19151, with said mineralization open to depth and along strike. A total of 1,917 meters in 11 holes have been drilled at Excelsior by Leviathan to date.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Keith Whitehouse, MAusIMM (CP Geol), MAICD, Exploration Manager of Leviathan Gold (Australia) Pty. Ltd., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

Drilling was carried out by Core using their equipment, and all core was drilled at NQ size. Average core recovery for the program was 96.6%. Drill core was cut in half by Core using a diamond saw, with one half of the core then taken as a sample for analysis. Samples were sawn along the bottom of hole orientation line, or if none present a consistent cutline as marked by the logging geologist. Sample intervals were generally between 10 and 150 centimetres, producing samples of between 0.27 to 4.0 kg. Samples were delivered to On Site Laboratory Services (Pty) Ltd (“On Site”), in Bendigo, Victoria. The samples were coarse crushed to P80 <2mm using industry standard Boyd crushers with a 1kg sub-sample being packed into standard containers for assay using a Chrysos Corporation Photon Assay analyser, lab method code PAAU02. Regular crush duplicates were generated and reported by the laboratory together with regular replicate results of the primary sample. Replicate results were provided for 100% of gold grades greater than 10 g/t and more than 85% of grades greater than 5 g/t. Core routinely inserted Photon Assay certified geochemical standards and blanks together with samples flagged for coarse crush duplicate-sampling into the drill core sample stream as part of a documented Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QAQC”) process to monitor laboratory performance. During the drilling program QAQC material was inserted into every sample batch at the following average rates per primary sample: crush duplicates 1 in 30; basalt blanks 1 in 30; certified reference material 1 in 30. QAQC sampling was considered to provide acceptable results. Sample grades were checked against recovery percentage for potential bias; no discernible high- or low-grade bias was observed.

On behalf of the Company,

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release, including with respect to geological prospects of Leviathan's mineral projects, planned exploration activities, success of exploration activities, the relevance of historical information, the continuation of mineralization, the relevance of comparable projects, the timing of exploration activities, general business and economic conditions; that applicable approvals are obtained; that qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment are obtained in a timely manner; that market conditions continue; that contractual counterparties perform their obligations as required; and that Leviathan is able to locate sufficient financing for favourable ongoing operations. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance.

Table 3: Full results by sample interval of drilling at the Excelsior Reef

Hole_ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Sample

Type SampleID Au

(g/t) EH014 81.2 81.4 0.2 HC CP1201 3.13 EH014 81.4 81.55 0.15 HC CP1202 0.77 EH014 81.55 81.75 0.2 HC CP1203 0.95 EH014 94.71 95.01 0.3 HC CP1205 0.56 EH014 95.01 95.16 0.15 HC CP1206 21.8 EH014 95.16 95.9 0.74 HC CP1207 0.69 EH014 95.9 96.16 0.26 HC CP1208 1.76 EH014 96.16 96.31 0.15 HC CP1209 35.7 EH014 96.31 96.65 0.34 HC CP1210 21.2 EH014 96.65 97.25 0.6 HC CP1211 12.8 EH014 97.25 97.51 0.26 HC CP1213 51.4 EH014 97.51 98 0.49 HC CP1214 7.52 EH014 98 98.44 0.44 HC CP1215 0.08 EH014 98.44 98.91 0.47 HC CP1216 0.48 EH014 98.91 99.13 0.22 HC CP1217 0.14 EH014 99.13 99.56 0.43 HC CP1218 3.88 EH014 103.14 103.43 0.29 HC CP1219 0.05 EH014 103.43 103.87 0.44 HC CP1220 0.19 EH014 103.87 104.29 0.42 HC CP1221 1.41 EH014 104.29 104.54 0.25 HC CP1222 0.25 EH014 104.54 105.43 0.89 HC CP1223 0.05 EH014 105.43 106.11 0.68 HC CP1224 0.29 EH014 106.11 106.73 0.62 HC CP1225 0.16 EH014 106.73 107.05 0.32 HC CP1226 0.57 EH014 107.05 107.34 0.29 HC CP1227 0.19 EH014 113.6 113.85 0.25 HC CP1228 0.06 EH014 113.85 114.28 0.43 HC CP1229 0.22 EH014 114.28 115 0.72 HC CP1230 1.75 EH014 115 115.3 0.3 HC CP1231 0.26 EH014 115.3 115.59 0.29 HC CP1232 0.05 EH014 115.59 115.69 0.1 HC CP1233 0.14 EH014 115.69 116 0.31 HC CP1234 0.04 EH014 117.61 117.9 0.29 HC CP1235 0.04 EH014 117.9 118.32 0.42 HC CP1236 0.2 EH014 118.32 118.48 0.16 HC CP1237 0.3 EH014 118.48 118.62 0.14 HC CP1238 0.03 EH014 118.62 119.45 0.83 HC CP1239 0.05 EH014 119.45 120 0.55 HC CP1240 0.97 EH014 120 120.65 0.65 HC CP1241 0.46 EH014 120.65 121.28 0.63 HC CP1242 1.82 EH014 121.28 122 0.72 HC CP1243 0.05 EH014 122 122.52 0.52 HC CP1244 0.13 EH014 122.52 122.87 0.35 HC CP1245 16.4 EH014 122.87 123.37 0.5 HC CP1246 0.05 EH014 123.37 123.79 0.42 HC CP1247 0.8 EH014 123.79 124.47 0.68 HC CP1248 0.23 EH014 124.47 124.71 0.24 HC CP1249 0.31 EH014 124.71 125.15 0.44 HC CP1250 0.23 EH014 125.15 125.81 0.66 HC CP1251 1.08 EH014 125.81 126.69 0.88 HC CP1252 0.03 EH014 126.69 127.53 0.84 HC CP1253 0.12 EH014 127.53 128.14 0.61 HC CP1254 0.88 EH014 128.14 128.45 0.31 HC CP1255 0.52 EH014 128.45 129 0.55 HC CP1256 0.13 EH014 129 129.88 0.88 HC CP1257 0.47 EH014 129.88 130.5 0.62 HC CP1258 0.39 EH014 130.5 130.75 0.25 HC CP1259 0.69 EH014 130.75 131.83 1.08 HC CP1260 1.87 EH014 131.83 132.14 0.31 HC CP1261 0.03 EH014 132.14 132.74 0.6 HC CP1263 0.04 EH014 132.74 133.44 0.7 HC CP1264 0.6 EH014 133.44 133.88 0.44 HC CP1265 0.58 EH014 133.88 134.17 0.29 HC CP1266 0.08 EH014 134.17 134.65 0.48 HC CP1267 0.05 EH014 134.65 135.04 0.39 HC CP1268 1.33 EH014 135.04 135.36 0.32 HC CP1269 1.95 EH014 135.36 135.56 0.2 HC CP1270 13.1 EH014 135.56 136 0.44 HC CP1272 0.2 EH014 136 136.21 0.21 HC CP1273 0.04 EH014 136.21 136.91 0.7 HC CP1274 0.04 EH014 136.91 137.6 0.69 HC CP1275 0.04 EH014 137.6 138 0.4 HC CP1276 3.93 EH014 138 139 1 HC CP1277 0.05 EH014 139 139.6 0.6 HC CP1278 0.6 EH014 139.6 140.09 0.49 HC CP1279 0.51 EH014 140.09 140.32 0.23 HC CP1280 0.64 EH014 140.32 141 0.68 HC CP1281 0.18 EH014 141 142 1 HC CP1282 0.05 EH014 142 143 1 HC CP1283 0.32 EH014 143 143.35 0.35 HC CP1284 0.79 EH014 143.35 143.7 0.35 HC CP1285 1.33 EH014 143.7 144.04 0.34 HC CP1286 0.05 EH014 144.04 144.31 0.27 HC CP1287 11.2 EH014 144.31 144.69 0.38 HC CP1288 0.54 EH014 144.69 145 0.31 HC CP1289 9.88 EH014 145 145.31 0.31 HC CP1290 0.02 EH014 145.31 145.5 0.19 HC CP1291 31.7 EH014 145.5 145.67 0.17 HC CP1292 0.01 EH014 145.67 145.86 0.19 HC CP1293 3.4 EH014 145.86 146.5 0.64 HC CP1294 0.15 EH014 146.5 147.12 0.62 HC CP1295 3.97 EH014 147.12 147.5 0.38 HC CP1296 0.27 EH014 147.5 148 0.5 HC CP1297 0.2 EH014 148 148.18 0.18 HC CP1298 2.7 EH014 148.18 148.38 0.2 HC CP1300 2.91 EH014 148.38 149.22 0.84 HC CP1301 1.31 EH014 149.22 149.53 0.31 HC CP1302 0.25 EH014 149.53 150 0.47 HC CP1303 0.23 EH014 150 151 1 HC CP1304 0.05 EH014 151 152 1 HC CP1305 0.04 EH014 152 153 1 HC CP1306 0.04 EH014 153 154 1 HC CP1307 0.04 EH014 154 155 1 HC CP1308 0.04 EH014 155 155.31 0.31 HC CP1309 0.11 EH014 155.31 155.58 0.27 HC CP1310 6.57 EH014 155.58 155.79 0.21 HC CP1312 9.67 EH014 155.79 156.1 0.31 HC CP1313 0.04 EH015 89 89.3 0.3 HC CP1353 0.2 EH015 89.3 90 0.7 HC CP1354 0.15 EH015 90 90.5 0.5 HC CP1355 0.12 EH015 90.5 91.3 0.8 HC CP1356 0.27 EH015 91.3 92.35 1.05 HC CP1357 0.3 EH015 92.35 93.75 1.4 HC CP1358 0.19 EH015 93.75 94.15 0.4 HC CP1359 0.25 EH015 94.15 95.2 1.05 HC CP1360 0.05 EH015 95.2 95.5 0.3 HC CP1361 0.04 EH015 101 101.3 0.3 HC CP1362 0.05 EH015 101.3 101.6 0.3 HC CP1363 0.1 EH015 101.6 102.6 1 HC CP1364 0.04 EH015 102.6 103.55 0.95 HC CP1365 0.04 EH015 103.55 104 0.45 HC CP1366 0.05 EH015 113.7 114 0.3 HC CP1367 0.04 EH015 114 114.2 0.2 HC CP1368 0.04 EH015 114.2 114.6 0.4 HC CP1369 0.05 EH015 114.6 115 0.4 HC CP1370 0.04 EH015 115 115.85 0.85 HC CP1371 0.05 EH015 115.85 116.3 0.45 HC CP1372 0.05 EH015 116.3 117.1 0.8 HC CP1373 0.12 EH015 117.1 117.3 0.2 HC CP1374 0.04 EH015 117.3 117.45 0.15 HC CP1375 0.1 EH015 117.45 117.75 0.3 HC CP1376 0.04 EH015 120.65 120.9 0.25 HC CP1378 0.04 EH015 120.9 121.65 0.75 HC CP1379 0.04 EH015 121.65 122.25 0.6 HC CP1380 0.04 EH015 122.25 122.75 0.5 HC CP1381 0.05 EH015 122.75 123.05 0.3 HC CP1382 0.04 EH015 127 127.45 0.45 HC CP1384 0.04 EH015 127.45 128.2 0.75 HC CP1385 0.04 EH015 128.2 128.9 0.7 HC CP1386 0.04 EH015 128.9 129.2 0.3 HC CP1387 0.04 EH016 61.3 61.6 0.3 HC CP1388 0.05 EH016 61.6 61.9 0.3 HC CP1389 0.03 EH016 61.9 62.45 0.55 HC CP1390 0.05 EH016 62.45 63.2 0.75 HC CP1391 0.04 EH016 63.2 64.3 1.1 HC CP1392 0.05 EH016 64.3 65.3 1 HC CP1393 0.03 EH016 65.3 65.6 0.3 HC CP1394 0.05 EH016 103.75 103.9 0.15 HC CP1395 0.035 EH016 103.9 104.4 0.5 HC CP1396 0.035 EH016 104.4 104.6 0.2 HC CP1397 0.04 EH016 113.6 113.8 0.2 HC CP1398 0.035 EH016 139.6 139.8 0.2 HC CP1399 0.04 EH016 139.8 140.8 1 HC CP1400 0.85 EH016 140.8 141.8 1 HC CP1401 0.12 EH016 141.8 142.8 1 HC CP1402 0.04 EH016 142.8 143.8 1 HC CP1403 0.04 EH016 143.8 144.8 1 HC CP1404 0.04 EH016 144.8 145.8 1 HC CP1407 0.31 EH016 145.8 146.8 1 HC CP1408 0.035 EH016 146.8 147.8 1 HC CP1409 1.57 EH016 147.8 148.45 0.65 HC CP1410 0.25 EH016 148.45 148.8 0.35 HC CP1411 0.09 EH016 163.8 164 0.2 HC CP1412 0.04 EH016 164 165 1 HC CP1413 0.035 EH016 165 166 1 HC CP1414 0.035 EH016 166 167 1 HC CP1415 0.12 EH016 167 168.1 1.1 HC CP1416 0.035 EH016 168.1 169.1 1 HC CP1417 0.035 EH016 169.1 170.2 1.1 HC CP1418 0.035 EH016 170.2 170.4 0.2 HC CP1419 0.035 EH017 104.5 105 0.5 HC CP1420 0.12 EH017 105 106 1 HC CP1421 0.14 EH017 106 106.85 0.85 HC CP1422 0.02 EH017 106.85 107.15 0.3 HC CP1423 0.02 EH017 107.15 107.5 0.35 HC CP1424 0.05 EH017 114.7 115.03 0.33 HC CP1425 0.03 EH017 115.03 115.3 0.27 HC CP1426 0.07 EH017 115.3 115.6 0.3 HC CP1427 0.03 EH017 120 121 1 HC CP1428 0.49 EH017 121 121.42 0.42 HC CP1429 0.21 EH017 121.42 122.12 0.7 HC CP1430 249 EH017 122.12 123 0.88 HC CP1433 2.93 EH017 123 123.55 0.55 HC CP1434 0.54 EH017 123.55 124.55 1 HC CP1435 0.95 EH017 124.55 125 0.45 HC CP1436 0.05 EH017 130 130.6 0.6 HC CP1437 0.2 EH017 130.6 130.8 0.2 HC CP1438 0.03 EH017 130.8 131.92 1.12 HC CP1439 3.94 EH017 131.92 132.85 0.93 HC CP1440 5.43 EH017 132.85 134 1.15 HC CP1441 0.04 EH017 134 135 1 HC CP1442 0.09 EH017 135 135.82 0.82 HC CP1443 0.04 EH017 135.82 136.25 0.43 HC CP1444 0.03 EH017 136.25 136.55 0.3 HC CP1445 0.04 EH017 148.8 149.7 0.9 HC CP1446 2.5 EH017 149.7 150.2 0.5 HC CP1447 2.49 EH017 150.2 150.45 0.25 HC CP1448 5.54 EH017 150.45 150.75 0.3 HC CP1449 34.6 EH017 150.75 151.31 0.56 HC CP1451 0.48 EH017 151.31 152.4 1.09 HC CP1452 0.44 EH017 152.4 153.45 1.05 HC CP1453 2.9 EH017 153.45 154.25 0.8 HC CP1454 0.91 EH017 154.25 154.8 0.55 HC CP1455 2.2 EH017 154.8 155.8 1 HC CP1456 0.42 EH017 155.8 156.3 0.5 HC CP1457 0.04 EH017 163.79 164.93 1.14 HC CP1458 0.04 EH017 164.93 165.95 1.02 HC CP1459 0.04 EH017 165.95 166.77 0.82 HC CP1460 0.21 EH017 166.77 167.8 1.03 HC CP1461 0.08 EH017 167.8 168.4 0.6 HC CP1462 3.26 EH017 168.4 168.75 0.35 HC CP1463 0.35 EH017 168.75 169.73 0.98 HC CP1464 0.04 EH017 169.73 170.25 0.52 HC CP1465 0.03 EH017 170.25 171 0.75 HC CP1466 0.04 EH017 171 171.84 0.84 HC CP1467 0.35 EH017 171.84 172.83 0.99 HC CP1468 1.74 EH017 172.83 173.65 0.82 HC CP1469 0.06 EH017 173.65 174.19 0.54 HC CP1471 1.69 EH017 174.19 175.38 1.19 HC CP1472 0.76 EH017 175.38 176.3 0.92 HC CP1473 2.82 EH017 176.3 177 0.7 HC CP1474 8.9 EH017 177 178.2 1.2 HC CP1475 0.36 EH017 178.2 178.62 0.42 HC CP1476 0.04 EH018 41 41.33 0.33 HC CP1493 0.04 EH018 41.33 41.53 0.2 HC CP1494 0.035 EH018 41.53 41.8 0.27 HC CP1495 0.04 EH018 67.2 67.8 0.6 HC CP1478 0.63 EH018 67.8 68.8 1 HC CP1479 0.74 EH018 68.8 69.31 0.51 HC CP1480 0.04 EH018 69.31 69.87 0.56 HC CP1481 0.39 EH018 69.87 70.23 0.36 HC CP1482 0.09 EH018 70.23 70.62 0.39 HC CP1483 0.15 EH018 82 82.5 0.5 HC CP1484 0.03 EH018 82.5 83.45 0.95 HC CP1485 0.03 EH018 83.45 84.35 0.9 HC CP1486 0.03 EH018 84.35 85.36 1.01 HC CP1487 0.04 EH018 85.36 86.3 0.94 HC CP1488 0.04 EH018 86.3 86.66 0.36 HC CP1490 0.04 EH018 86.66 87.15 0.49 HC CP1492 0.04 EH019 99 99.28 0.28 HC CP1496 0.04 EH019 99.28 99.63 0.35 HC CP1497 0.15 EH019 99.63 100.3 0.67 HC CP1498 1.27 EH019 100.3 101.5 1.2 HC CP1499 0.34 EH019 101.5 102.5 1 HC CP1500 0.04 EH019 102.5 103.05 0.55 HC CP1501 0.43 EH019 103.05 104.1 1.05 HC CP1502 0.32 EH019 104.1 105.2 1.1 HC CP1503 0.18 EH019 105.2 106 0.8 HC CP1504 0.04 EH019 106 106.3 0.3 HC CP1505 0.04 EH019 106.3 107.5 1.2 HC CP1506 0.04 EH019 107.5 108 0.5 HC CP1507 0.03 EH019 144.5 145 0.5 HC CP1508 0.04 EH019 145 145.25 0.25 HC CP1509 0.03 EH019 145.25 146.15 0.9 HC CP1511 0.04 EH019 146.15 146.4 0.25 HC CP1512 0.04 EH019 146.4 147 0.6 HC CP1513 0.04 EH020 0 12.7 12.7 HC CP1515 0.035 EH020 12.7 13.1 0.4 HC CP1516 0.02 EH020 13.1 13.6 0.5 HC CP1517 0.05 EH020 29.6 29.95 0.35 HC CP1518 0.04 EH020 29.95 30.5 0.55 HC CP1519 0.16 EH020 30.5 31 0.5 HC CP1520 0.04 EH020 59.25 59.52 0.27 HC CP1521 0.04 EH020 59.52 60.17 0.65 HC CP1522 0.035 EH020 60.17 60.53 0.36 HC CP1523 0.035 EH020 60.53 61.07 0.54 HC CP1524 0.035 EH020 61.07 61.33 0.26 HC CP1525 0.035 EH020 61.33 61.59 0.26 HC CP1526 0.03 EH020 83.7 84 0.3 HC CP1527 0.035 EH020 84 84.36 0.36 HC CP1528 0.03 EH020 84.36 85.55 1.19 HC CP1529 0.035 EH020 85.55 86.08 0.53 HC CP1531 0.035 EH020 86.08 86.56 0.48 HC CP1532 0.035 EH020 86.56 87.02 0.46 HC CP1533 0.035 EH020 99.17 99.56 0.39 HC CP1534 0.035 EH020 99.56 99.97 0.41 HC CP1535 0.035 EH020 99.97 100.5 0.53 HC CP1536 0.04 EH021 5.9 7.7 1.8 HC CP1537 0.04 EH021 7.7 8.9 1.2 HC CP1538 0.035 EH021 8.9 10.4 1.5 HC CP1539 0.035 EH021 10.4 11.9 1.5 HC CP1540 0.04 EH021 11.9 13.4 1.5 HC CP1541 0.04 EH021 13.4 14.9 1.5 HC CP1542 0.04 EH021 14.9 16.7 1.8 HC CP1543 0.04 EH021 16.7 17.9 1.2 HC CP1544 0.035 EH021 17.9 20.9 3 HC CP1545 0.04 EH021 20.9 22.4 1.5 HC CP1546 0.03 EH021 22.4 23.9 1.5 HC CP1547 0.04 EH021 32.9 34.3 1.4 HC CP1549 0.25 EH021 34.3 34.7 0.4 HC CP1550 1.05 EH021 34.7 35.9 1.2 HC CP1551 0.04 EH021 44.2 44.9 0.7 HC CP1552 0.71 EH021 44.9 47.9 3 HC CP1553 0.46 EH021 47.9 48.4 0.5 HC CP1554 0.13 EH021 48.4 49.1 0.7 HC CP1555 0.25 EH021 49.8 51.4 1.6 HC CP1556 1.31 EH021 51.4 52.6 1.2 HC CP1557 0.55 EH021 52.6 53.9 1.3 HC CP1558 1.07 EH021 53.9 54.9 1 HC CP1559 3.56 EH021 54.9 56.9 2 HC CP1560 0.1 EH021 56.9 57.6 0.7 HC CP1561 0.4 EH021 57.6 59.9 2.3 HC CP1562 0.77 EH021 59.9 61.1 1.2 HC CP1563 1.46 EH021 61.1 62.9 1.8 HC CP1564 0.29 EH021 62.9 63.9 1 HC CP1565 0.78 EH021 63.9 65.9 2 HC CP1567 2.71 EH021 65.9 66.3 0.4 HC CP1568 0.29 EH021 66.3 66.6 0.3 HC CP1569 0.12 EH021 66.6 67.3 0.7 HC CP1571 0.23 EH021 67.3 68.1 0.8 HC CP1572 0.79 EH021 68.1 68.9 0.8 HC CP1573 1.78 EH021 68.9 70.5 1.6 HC CP1574 0.96 EH021 70.5 71.3 0.8 HC CP1575 0.5 EH021 71.3 71.4 0.1 HC CP1576 0.07 EH022 55.8 56.2 0.4 HC CP1577 0.34 EH022 56.2 56.7 0.5 HC CP1578 1.99 EH022 56.7 57 0.3 HC CP1579 0.3 EH022 68.5 69.5 1 HC CP1580 0.045 EH022 69.5 70.35 0.85 HC CP1581 0.15 EH022 70.35 70.8 0.45 HC CP1582 0.5 EH022 70.8 71 0.2 HC CP1583 0.14 EH022 84 84.2 0.2 HC CP1585 0.05 EH022 84.2 84.6 0.4 HC CP1586 0.04 EH022 84.6 85.35 0.75 HC CP1587 0.04 EH022 85.35 85.65 0.3 HC CP1588 1.62 EH022 85.65 86 0.35 HC CP1589 0.04 EH022 95 95.3 0.3 HC CP1590 0.04 EH022 95.3 96.1 0.8 HC CP1591 0.035 EH022 96.1 97 0.9 HC CP1592 0.16 EH022 97 97.5 0.5 HC CP1593 0.19 EH022 106.2 106.35 0.15 HC CP1595 0.04 EH022 106.35 107.2 0.85 HC CP1596 0.03 EH022 107.2 107.5 0.3 HC CP1597 0.04 EH023 61.1 61.4 0.3 HC CP1598 0.15 EH023 61.4 62.5 1.1 HC CP1599 0.39 EH023 62.5 62.8 0.3 HC CP1600 0.26 EH023 76.2 76.4 0.2 HC CP1601 0.04 EH023 76.4 76.72 0.32 HC CP1602 0.1 EH023 76.72 77.5 0.78 HC CP1603 0.035 EH023 77.5 80.45 2.95 HC CP1604 0.1 EH023 80.45 81.15 0.7 HC CP1605 0.035 EH023 81.15 81.45 0.3 HC CP1606 0.035 EH023 83.05 83.25 0.2 HC CP1607 0.04 EH023 83.25 83.5 0.25 HC CP1608 0.41 EH023 83.5 84.1 0.6 HC CP1609 0.04 EH023 84.1 84.8 0.7 HC CP1610 2.45 EH023 84.8 85.3 0.5 HC CP1611 0.04 EH023 85.3 86.25 0.95 HC CP1612 0.19 EH023 86.25 87.5 1.25 HC CP1613 0.11 EH023 87.5 88.9 1.4 HC CP1615 0.19 EH023 88.9 89.9 1 HC CP1616 0.39 EH023 89.9 90.35 0.45 HC CP1617 0.15 EH023 90.35 91.55 1.2 HC CP1618 0.24 EH023 91.55 92.25 0.7 HC CP1619 2.09 EH023 92.25 92.75 0.5 HC CP1620 0.12 EH023 92.75 94 1.25 HC CP1621 0.1 EH023 94 94.2 0.2 HC CP1622 0.03 EH023 94.2 95.8 1.6 HC CP1623 0.04 EH023 95.8 96.7 0.9 HC CP1624 0.04 EH023 96.7 97 0.3 HC CP1625 0.1 EH023 97 97.2 0.2 HC CP1626 0.035 EH023 101.5 101.7 0.2 HC CP1627 0.045 EH023 101.7 102.8 1.1 HC CP1628 0.07 EH023 102.8 103 0.2 HC CP1630 0.045 EH024 0 1.4 1.4 Soil CP1631 0.31 EH024 3.9 4.15 0.25 WC CP1632 0.25 EH024 4.15 5.1 0.95 HC CP1633 0.13 EH024 5.1 5.6 0.5 HC CP1634 0.12 EH024 5.6 7 1.4 HC CP1635 0.12 EH024 7 8.1 1.1 HC CP1636 0.57 EH024 18.1 18.35 0.25 HC CP1637 0.08 EH024 18.35 18.9 0.55 HC CP1638 0.03 EH024 18.9 19.6 0.7 HC CP1639 0.12 EH024 19.6 20.5 0.9 HC CP1640 0.035 EH024 20.5 21 0.5 HC CP1641 0.19 EH024 30.9 31.2 0.3 HC CP1642 0.05 EH024 31.2 31.9 0.7 HC CP1643 0.12 EH024 32.4 32.9 0.5 HC CP1644 0.1 EH024 32.9 33.9 1 HC CP1645 0.22 EH024 33.9 34.4 0.5 HC CP1646 0.18 EH024 34.4 34.5 0.1 HC CP1647 0.35 EH024 45.3 45.7 0.4 HC CP1648 0.39 EH024 45.7 46.75 1.05 HC CP1649 2 EH024 46.75 46.9 0.15 HC CP1650 0.37 EH025 1.3 1.5 0.2 WC CP1653 0.91 EH025 1.5 2.6 1.1 WC CP1654 0.14 EH025 2.6 3.1 0.5 WC CP1655 0.29 EH025 3.1 3.85 0.75 WC CP1656 7 EH025 3.85 4.8 0.95 WC CP1657 0.27 EH025 4.8 5.8 1 WC CP1658 0.04 EH025 5.8 6.8 1 WC CP1659 0.04 EH025 6.8 7.1 0.3 WC CP1660 0.035 EH025 28.95 29.25 0.3 WC CP1662 0.11 EH025 29.25 29.9 0.65 WC CP1663 1.41 EH025 30.1 30.5 0.4 WC CP1664 0.99 EH025 30.5 31.1 0.6 WC CP1665 0.12 EH026 57.4 57.7 0.3 WC CP1667 0.12 EH026 57.7 58.5 0.8 WC CP1668 0.45 EH026 58.5 59.6 1.1 WC CP1669 0.08 EH026 59.6 60.15 0.55 WC CP1670 0.14 EH026 60.15 60.7 0.55 WC CP1671 0.08 EH026 60.7 61 0.3 WC CP1672 0.04 EH026 70.45 70.65 0.2 HC CP1673 0.14 EH026 70.65 71.2 0.55 HC CP1674 0.18 EH026 71.2 71.5 0.3 HC CP1675 2.15 EH026 71.5 71.8 0.3 HC CP1676 0.045 EH026 75.9 76.2 0.3 HC CP1678 0.035 EH026 76.2 76.65 0.45 HC CP1679 0.04 EH026 76.65 77.1 0.45 HC CP1680 0.07 EH026 77.1 77.85 0.75 HC CP1681 0.04 EH026 77.85 78.7 0.85 HC CP1682 0.035 EH026 78.7 79.8 1.1 HC CP1683 0.11 EH026 79.8 80.15 0.35 HC CP1684 0.035 EH026 85.1 85.4 0.3 HC CP1685 0.045 EH026 85.4 86 0.6 HC CP1686 2.81 EH026 86 86.5 0.5 HC CP1687 0.04 EH026 86.5 87.2 0.7 HC CP1688 0.17 EH026 87.2 88.4 1.2 HC CP1689 0.04 EH026 88.4 89 0.6 HC CP1690 0.035 EH026 89 90.2 1.2 HC CP1691 0.11 EH026 90.2 91.35 1.15 HC CP1692 1.02 EH026 91.35 92.15 0.8 HC CP1693 0.04 EH026 92.15 93.15 1 HC CP1694 0.04 EH026 93.15 93.95 0.8 HC CP1695 0.88 EH026 93.95 95.05 1.1 HC CP1696 0.37 EH026 95.05 95.64 0.59 HC CP1697 0.12 EH026 95.64 95.85 0.21 HC CP1698 2.1 EH026 95.85 96.15 0.3 HC CP1700 0.04 EH026 96.15 96.45 0.3 HC CP1701 0.035 EH026 102.27 102.57 0.3 HC CP1702 0.1 EH026 102.57 102.9 0.33 HC CP1703 0.19 EH026 102.9 103.85 0.95 HC CP1704 0.32 EH026 103.85 104.45 0.6 HC CP1705 0.13 EH026 104.45 105.4 0.95 HC CP1706 3.6 EH026 105.4 106 0.6 HC CP1707 0.27 EH027 17 17.2 0.2 WC CP1708 0.03 EH027 17.2 17.8 0.6 WC CP1709 0.28 EH027 17.8 18.35 0.55 WC CP1710 0.03 EH027 18.35 19.2 0.85 WC CP1711 0.13 EH027 20.4 21.75 1.35 HC CP1712 0.035 EH027 21.75 22 0.25 HC CP1713 0.11 EH027 22 22.7 0.3 HC CP1714 0.035 EH027 22.7 22.9 0.2 HC CP1715 0.04 EH027 57.3 57.7 0.4 WC CP1723 0.03 EH027 57.7 57.9 0.2 WC CP1724 0.25 EH027 57.9 58.3 0.4 WC CP1725 0.17 EH027 58.3 58.8 0.5 WC CP1726 0.035 EH027 58.8 59.2 0.4 WC CP1727 0.14 EH027 59.2 59.4 0.2 WC CP1728 0.03 EH027 77.4 77.6 0.2 HC CP1729 0.035 EH027 77.6 77.8 0.2 HC CP1730 0.025 EH027 77.8 78.2 0.4 HC CP1731 0.03 EH027 78.2 78.6 0.4 HC CP1732 0.035 EH027 78.6 79.1 0.5 HC CP1733 0.07 EH027 79.1 79.5 0.4 HC CP1734 0.07 EH027 79.5 79.7 0.2 HC CP1735 0.03 EH027 86.5 97 10.5 HC CP1741 0.11 EH027 90.6 91 0.4 HC CP1736 0.03 EH027 91 91.4 0.4 HC CP1737 0.025 EH027 91.4 91.8 0.4 HC CP1738 0.035 EH027 91.8 92.2 0.4 HC CP1739 0.18 EH027 93.3 93.9 0.6 HC CP1740 0.035 EH027 104.2 104.5 0.3 HC CP1743 0.04 EH027 104.5 105 0.5 HC CP1744 0.025 EH027 105 105.2 0.2 HC CP1745 0.025 EH027 105.2 105.6 0.4 HC CP1746 0.04 EH027 105.6 106 0.4 HC CP1747 0.03 EH027 106 106.2 0.2 HC CP1748 0.48 EH027 108 108.3 0.3 HC CP1750 0.24 EH027 108.3 108.8 0.5 HC CP1751 3.39 EH028 69 69.3 0.3 HC CP1752 4.11 EH028 69.3 69.7 0.4 HC CP1753 0.035 EH028 69.7 70.2 0.5 HC CP1754 0.09 EH028 71.8 72 0.2 HC CP1755 0.08 EH028 72 72.3 0.3 HC CP1756 0.03 EH028 72.3 72.6 0.3 HC CP1757 0.035 EH028 72.6 72.8 0.2 HC CP1758 0.07 EH028 72.8 73 0.2 HC CP1759 0.03 EH028 73 73.3 0.3 HC CP1760 0.17 EH028 73.3 73.7 0.4 HC CP1761 0.09 EH028 73.7 74.2 0.5 HC CP1762 0.08 EH028 74.2 74.5 0.3 HC CP1763 0.03 EH028 74.5 74.8 0.3 HC CP1764 0.03 EH028 74.8 75.3 0.5 HC CP1765 0.03 EH028 75.3 75.7 0.4 HC CP1766 0.07 EH028 75.7 76.4 0.7 HC CP1767 0.035 EH028 76.4 77.1 0.7 HC CP1768 1.32 EH028 77.1 77.8 0.7 HC CP1769 0.03 EH028 77.8 78.4 0.6 HC CP1770 0.03 EH028 78.4 79 0.6 HC CP1771 0.03 EH028 79 79.5 0.5 HC CP1772 0.09 EH028 79.5 79.8 0.3 HC CP1773 0.03 EH028 79.8 80.4 0.6 HC CP1774 0.1 EH028 80.4 80.8 0.4 HC CP1775 0.29 EH028 80.8 81.3 0.5 HC CP1776 0.19 EH028 81.3 81.6 0.3 HC CP1777 0.03 EH028 101.9 102.5 0.6 HC CP1778 0.035 EH028 102.5 102.7 0.2 HC CP1779 8.79 EH028 102.7 103.3 0.6 HC CP1780 0.035 EH028 103.3 103.7 0.4 HC CP1781 0.13 EH028 103.7 104.1 0.4 HC CP1782 0.11 EH028 104.1 104.5 0.4 HC CP1783 0.03 EH028 108.4 108.9 0.5 HC CP1784 0.03 EH028 108.9 109.3 0.4 HC CP1785 0.03 EH028 109.3 109.9 0.6 HC CP1786 0.09 EH028 109.9 110.1 0.2 HC CP1787 0.65 EH028 110.1 110.4 0.3 HC CP1788 0.11 EH028 110.4 110.7 0.3 HC CP1789 0.33 EH028 110.7 110.9 0.2 HC CP1790 0.12 EH028 110.9 111.6 0.7 HC CP1791 0.15 EH028 111.6 112.4 0.8 HC CP1792 0.13 EH028 112.4 113.1 0.7 HC CP1793 0.03 EH028 113.1 113.4 0.3 HC CP1794 0.03 EH028 113.4 114.2 0.8 HC CP1795 0.03 EH028 114.2 115 0.8 HC CP1796 0.03 EH028 115 115.2 0.2 HC CP1797 0.025 EH028 125.8 126.3 0.5 HC CP1798 0.035 EH028 126.3 126.7 0.4 HC CP1799 0.6 EH028 126.7 127.6 0.9 HC CP1800 0.12 EH028 127.6 128.2 0.6 HC CP1801 0.035 EH028 128.2 128.8 0.6 HC CP1802 4.25 EH028 128.8 129.3 0.5 HC CP1803 0.27 EH028 129.3 129.9 0.6 HC CP1804 1.42 EH028 129.9 130.7 0.8 HC CP1805 0.27 EH028 130.7 131 0.3 HC CP1806 0.03 EH028 133.2 133.6 0.4 HC CP1808 0.57 EH028 133.6 134.3 0.7 HC CP1809 1.09 EH028 134.3 134.9 0.6 HC CP1810 2.51 EH028 134.9 135.7 0.8 HC CP1812 0.24 EH029 125.65 126.2 0.55 HC CP1813 0.03 EH029 126.2 127.05 0.85 HC CP1814 0.4 EH029 127.05 128 0.95 HC CP1815 0.16 EH029 128 129 1 HC CP1816 0.03 EH029 129 129.6 0.6 HC CP1817 0.15 EH029 129.6 130.58 0.98 HC CP1818 0.14 EH029 130.58 131.74 1.16 HC CP1819 26.1 EH029 131.74 132.82 1.08 HC CP1820 0.03 EH029 132.82 133.33 0.51 HC CP1821 0.09 EH029 133.33 134.13 0.8 HC CP1822 0.03 EH029 134.13 135.33 1.2 HC CP1823 10.4 EH029 135.33 135.75 0.42 HC CP1824 0.12 EH029 135.75 136.5 0.75 HC CP1825 0.21 EH029 136.5 137 0.5 HC CP1826 4.23 EH029 137 137.45 0.45 HC CP1827 21.8 EH029 137.45 138.15 0.7 HC CP1829 65.9 EH029 138.15 138.7 0.55 HC CP1830 1.86 EH029 138.7 139 0.3 HC CP1831 4.92 EH029 139 139.7 0.7 HC CP1833 8.57 EH029 139.7 140.42 0.72 HC CP1834 0.01 EH029 140.42 141 0.58 HC CP1835 1.29 EH029 141 141.4 0.4 HC CP1836 4.28 EH029 141.4 141.82 0.42 HC CP1837 9.45 EH029 141.82 142.2 0.38 HC CP1838 0.68 EH029 142.2 143.26 1.06 HC CP1839 0.5 EH029 143.26 144 0.74 HC CP1840 0.13 EH029 144 144.99 0.99 HC CP1841 0.03 EH029 144.99 146 1.01 HC CP1842 0.12 EH029 146 147 1 HC CP1843 0.03 EH029 147 147.52 0.52 HC CP1844 0.03





