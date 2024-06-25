Alliance Entertainment’s popmarket Partners with Tsuburaya Productions at July 2024 San Diego Comic-Con

popmarket Collaboration with Tsuburaya at San Diego Comic-Con with Retailer Exclusives at Official ULTRAMAN Booth

PLANTATION, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys, and collectibles, announced today a partnership with Tsuburaya Productions for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, July 25-28, 2024. Alliance Retail’s popmarket e-commerce site will run the on-site retail operations at the ULTRAMAN booth on the main convention floor, offering collectibles, posters, and Blu-ray™ and SteelBook® products for sale to attendees.



Online retailer popmarket is a core property in the family of Alliance Retail e-commerce sites, focused on serving collectors and collectibles across multiple product categories. The ULTRAMAN booth will feature products from Bandai, Nakatomi, and AEC’s Mill Creek Entertainment division.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with this iconic property. Getting to interact with fans and collectors reminds us of why we are in this business,” said Tim Hinsley, Senior Vice President, Retail Sales, Alliance Entertainment. “We’re looking forward to bringing exclusive ULTRAMAN products to Comic-Con that will connect with new and existing fans.”

ULTRAMAN has over 50 product licenses in the US, including feature films such as Shin Ultraman (2022)—worldwide box office of $32M—and Ultraman Rising, released on Netflix June 14, 2024. The San Diego Comic-Con partnership is part of an ongoing strategy at Alliance Entertainment to maximize the brand’s expanded awareness across its multiple divisions, and super-serve new and existing fans with high quality, collectable ULTRAMAN products.

"What a pleasure it’s been to work with Alliance Entertainment on ULTRAMAN!” said Danny Simon, President of Tsuburaya Fields Media & Pictures Entertainment. “The popmarket promotion we have planned with Alliance at San Diego Comic Con is designed especially for loyal ULTRAMAN fans and we can’t wait until they see what we have in store.”

The ULTRAMAN popmarket booth will include a Blu-ray™ special package exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con, a limited-edition poster, apparel and more to be announced via popmarket social media and the Ultraman Connection official website at www.ultramanconnection.com.

