Mama’s Creations to Exhibit at Four Industry Trade Shows in Summer and Fall 2024

Company Continues Strong Cadence of Industry Marketing & Awareness at High ROI Trade Shows

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced its participation and exhibition at the following trade shows in Summer 2024:

National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) 2024 National Showcase

Date: July 17-20, 2024

Location: Louisville, KY - Kentucky International Convention Center

Booth: 540

About: NACUFS supports and promotes excellence in collegiate dining whose institutional members include private colleges, large public universities, two-year colleges and four-year universities. With a Showcase held at each conference alongside cutting-edge education, attendees stay up to date on the freshest trends and innovations in collegiate dining.

2024 UNFI Fresh Specialty Show

Date: July 24, 2024

Location: San Francisco, CA

About: The United Natural Foods (UNFI) Fresh Specialty Show focuses on fresh foods and is a one-day event that provides exhibitors with the opportunity to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience.

2024 UNFI Holiday & Winter Show

Date: August 6-7, 2024

Location: Minneapolis, MN – Minneapolis Convention Center

About: The United Natural Foods (UNFI) Holiday & Winter Show is a leading selling show intended to connect highly engaged customers and suppliers through the Central and Western regions of the United States.

2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show

Date: October 8-10, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth: C3594

About: The NACS Show provides the most comprehensive representation of products and services for the convenience and fuel retailing industry. Historically, 23,000+ people attend the NACS Show from over 70 countries and more than 1,200 companies exhibit.

Lauren Sella, Chief Marketing Officer of Mama’s Creations, said: “After multiple successful trade conferences in the Spring – where we not only secured new customers, but sold new items into existing customers – we look forward to leveraging our momentum with several high ROI events in the coming months. Our continued marketing investments in trade shows such as these have driven exciting new interest from both new and existing customers, helping us to grow average SKUs per customer while concurrently penetrating new doors.

“We find that the opportunity to see and taste our array of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods is an ideal entry into conversations with attendees and potential customers. We encourage all attendees to visit us and try our full suite of products,” concluded Sella.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.