A New Government Won't Adversely Affect the Housing Market for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

With Rishi Sunak’s shock announcement of a general election for 4th July 2024, many are predicting the end of the conservative government, with the polls suggesting a near-certain victory for labour.

Of the two parties, the labour party seem most committed to reforming the rent market, with an alleged commitment to building new homes.

Because three quarters of first-time buyers move from the private rental market into home ownership, the relative cost of renting compared with buying is incredibly important. The issue is that rising rents have eroded first-time buyers’ ability to save for deposits.