Hadoop-as-a-service Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hadoop-as-a-Service Market by Deployment Type, Organization Size, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The Hadoop-as-a-service market size was valued at $ 5,279million in 2018, and is projected to reach $74,097million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors such as increase in penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe rise in demand for cost-effective solutions for the management of Big Data; and wide acceptance of HaaS across different industry verticals such as IT, banking, manufacturing, and telecommunication significantly contribute toward the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service market. In addition, decline in prices of cloud-based services and surge in demand of HaaS from small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, rise in dependency on situational awareness systems (SASs) for cybersecurity is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, low security for highly confidential data and lack of awareness about benefits of this technology are expected to impact negatively on the Hadoop-as-a-service market growth. On the contrary, ongoing partnership & funding taking place in Hadoop market and rising popularity of e-commerce are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period of Hadoop-as-a-service market, which is attributed to wide adoption of Hadoop-based applications for real-time analytics and web-based business processes, there by driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities, due to increase in penetration of internet, availability of technologically &digitally improving industrial infrastructures, and exponential rise in number of mobile users.

The capability of Hadoopto store large unstructured data sets in NoSQL databases and surge in use of this data to analyze and detect patterns in the field of fraud detection boostthe growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service industry.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report includeMicrosoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon web services, Cloudera Inc., Google Inc., MapR Technologies, EMC Corporation, Mortar Data (Datadog), SAP SE, and Datameer.This study includes Hadoop-as-a-service market analysis,hadoop-as-a-service market trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

