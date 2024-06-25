Ingersoll Rand Names Scott Watson as Leader for Life Science Technologies Platform

As Chief Operating Officer of ILC Dover, Scott Watson’s track record and operational expertise positions Ingersoll Rand for the next level of growth within life sciences

Thoughtful succession plan positions company for seamless leadership transition

DAVIDSON, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, today announced Scott Watson, former chief operating officer of ILC Dover (“ILC”), to serve as the senior vice president and general manager of the Life Science Technologies platform, effective immediately. He succeeds Corey Walker, who left the company to pursue an external opportunity.

Scott is responsible for delivering ILC’s global strategy across commercial, operations, and new product development activities, and as of January 1, 2025, leadership over the legacy Ingersoll Rand medical business.

As Chief Operating Officer for ILC, the world-leader in the design and production of highly innovative solutions across life science end markets, Scott was responsible for the day-to-day strategy and execution of the company’s global operations, end-to-end supply chain, and manufacturing processes which led to the company’s operational and financial strength.

His experience and strong discipline across business functions (operations, supply chain, and product development) and execution of M&A makes him well-suited to further grow and develop the life sciences platform.

“Scott brings decades of experience in driving revenue and operational excellence, and has been instrumental in ILC Dover’s success,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “I am confident Scott will lead the business with the level of depth and accountability needed to ensure success.”

Scott holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a Master of Engineering Management from Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ohio University.

