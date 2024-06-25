BriteCore Solution Marketplace Continues Momentum

New Pre-built Integrations Enable P&C Insurers to Improve Underwriting Efficiency and Reduce Risk

San Mateo, CA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a next-generation provider of cloud-native core insurance solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers and MGAs, announces the continued expansion of its Solution Marketplace with the addition of five new insurance vendor solutions. These new vendor integrations include Carfax, CoreLogic RCT Express, CoreLogic MSB Valuation, JMI Reports, and Melissa.

The BriteCore Solution Marketplace represents a major advancement in the insurance industry, providing extensive options and flexibility for P&C insurance carriers. Featuring over 70 vendors and more than 100 integrations, this marketplace allows clients to tailor their BriteCore experience by selecting from a diverse array of vendors, each offering unique capabilities and services that seamlessly integrate with the BriteCore Platform. More than just a collection of solutions, it is a curated ecosystem designed to enhance the operational efficiency and digital agility of P&C insurers.

New Vendor Solutions

Carfax : Easily order a vehicle history report during the claims process for vehicle valuation purposes.

: Easily order a vehicle history report during the claims process for vehicle valuation purposes. CoreLogic RCT Express : Provides underwriters with seamless direct access to property information and valuation reports, facilitating informed decision-making during policy assessment.

: Provides underwriters with seamless direct access to property information and valuation reports, facilitating informed decision-making during policy assessment. CoreLogic MSB Valuation : Enables agents to prefill property valuation data within BriteCore's quoting wizard, providing accurate property replacement costs and depreciated values for commercial structures.

: Enables agents to prefill property valuation data within BriteCore's quoting wizard, providing accurate property replacement costs and depreciated values for commercial structures. JMI Reports : Provides underwriting inspections and risk profiles that allow for better decision making possibilities.

: Provides underwriting inspections and risk profiles that allow for better decision making possibilities. Melissa: Allows insurers and their agents to include property attributes like year built, square footage, construction type, and more in the quoting and policy workflows.

"At BriteCore, we are committed to empowering P&C insurers with innovative solutions that streamline their operations and enhance their decision-making capabilities,” said Amede Hungerford, Chief Marketing Officer at BriteCore. “The expansion of our Solution Marketplace with new pre-built integrations from industry leaders like Carfax, CoreLogic, JMI Reports, and Melissa underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the tools they need to improve efficiency and reduce risk. These partnerships are a testament to our ongoing mission to deliver a flexible core platform that meets the evolving needs of the insurance industry."

"JMI Reports is thrilled to be part of the BriteCore Solution Marketplace, offering our leading underwriting inspection and risk profile solutions to a broader audience of P&C insurers," said Tim McKendry, Senior Vice President of Growth and Innovation at JMI Reports. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide accurate, timely, and actionable insights that enhance underwriting efficiency and decision-making. By integrating with BriteCore's cloud-native platform, we can help insurers streamline their workflows and better manage risk.”

The BriteCore Solution Marketplace, with these new integrations, is available to all BriteCore clients. The addition of these new vendor integrations underscores BriteCore's commitment to delivering a comprehensive, adaptable, and innovative technology ecosystem for P&C insurers.

For more information about these new solutions and the BriteCore Solution Marketplace, please visit www.britecore.com.

About BriteCore:

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.



