Prima at Paseo South Gulch Introduces Electric Car Sharing Program for Residents through Envoy Technologies

Nashville, TN., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prima at Paseo South Gulch , a 16-story, 278-unit residential tower in SomeraRoad’s Paseo South Gulch microneighborhood, has announced an agreement with Envoy Technologies Inc. (“Envoy”), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric vehicle car-sharing services, to offer residents on-site access to shared EVs. The service branded as ‘Mobility as an Amenity’ aims to enhance convenience and sustainability for Prima’s residents.



Envoy integrates with multi-tenant communities, offering turnkey EV-sharing and charging stations as a primum amenity. Residents of Prima will access Envoy vehicles through the Envoy mobile app , available on Android and IOS devices, and book them by the hour or day. Additionally, dedicated on-site ground-level charging stations are available for residents and guests to use at no cost.

Prima is positioned in the heart of Paseo South Gulch, a revitalized urban district that captures the spirit of city life. It artfully combines four new mixed-use towers with the adaptive reuse of two classic Nashville buildings in the vibrant South Gulch neighborhood. The Paseo name reflects the district’s interconnected walkways and terraces, emphasizing its vision for bringing people together. Future phases of Paseo South Gulch will introduce acclaimed local and national restaurants, retail tenants, Class-AA office, a luxury hotel, condos, and additional residential offerings. Envoy’s services will enhance the multitude of convenient, high-amenity offerings provided at Prima.

“Prima is a phenomenal, sustainably minded property, bringing the best in music, art, retail, food and beverage, office, and hospitality to the heart of the area,” said Envoy co-founder Aric Ohana. “This deployment not only marks our first in Nashville, but our platform offers a unique amenity for residents that will further propel the community into the future.”

Envoy vehicles are available at residences, offices and hotels across the country including in California, Washington State, Oregon, New York, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Colorado, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and Idaho. Envoy’s anticipated expansion plans include extending services to additional states such as Texas and Minnesota.

“We are focused on providing a best-in-class residential experience for residents of Prima in a way that enhances their life not only throughout the building but in how they interact with the city of Nashville overall,” said Andrew Donchez, SomeraRoad Partner and Head of Development. Mr. Donchez added that “Envoy empowers residents to both explore the city and go about their usual schedule with added convenience and flexibility, all while maintaining the spontaneity and flexibility of a walkable neighborhood. We’re excited to offer this to residents.”

For more information on Paseo and current leasing opportunities, visit PaseoSouthGulch.com

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and electric car-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City. Envoy offers a flagship all-electric car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers electric car-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By cooperating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy’s inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

