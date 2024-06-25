8 Rivers Appoints Asheley Kinsey as New Chief Financial Officer

Kinsey brings 25 years of energy finance experience to the Durham-based climate technology firm.

DURHAM, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8 Rivers Capital, LLC, a world-leading decarbonization technology developer, announced today the appointment of Asheley Kinsey as the firm’s new Chief Financial Officer.



Kinsey brings 25 years of valuable energy industry expertise to support 8 Rivers’ mission to develop, deploy and commercialize infrastructure scale low carbon solutions. Kinsey’s experience includes corporate and project finance, treasury, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions experience across the energy value chain including power, renewables, utilities, midstream and energy transition.

Kinsey previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Energy Transition at TC Energy, one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Prior to TC Energy, Kinsey spent nearly 15 years in the investment banking industry at RBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley working with companies in the power, utilities, renewables, midstream, and liquefied natural gas sectors. Over the course of his career, Kinsey has executed numerous transactions across equity and debt capital markets, private placements, and mergers and acquisitions.

“I’m eager to join the 8 Rivers’ team to support the firm’s goal of delivering low cost infrastructure scale solutions to the market,” said Kinsey. “8 Rivers is at the forefront of developing scalable technologies that can be deployed through partnerships with companies around the globe seeking to achieve decarbonization goals.”

“We are pleased to have Asheley join us at this critical time in the energy transition,” said Chris Richardson, 8 Rivers CEO. “His international experience, energy industry expertise, and leadership skills will be invaluable in developing, deploying and commercializing our net zero solutions. 8 Rivers is excited to welcome him aboard.”

Kinsey joins 8 Rivers amidst a period of strong business growth. Recently, it announced the first commercial deployment of its 8RH2 ultra-low-carbon hydrogen platform at Cormorant Clean Energy , an ammonia plant planned for Port Arthur, TX. Additionally, Calcite, the Company’s direct air capture (DAC) platform, was selected as a winner of the U.S. Department of Energy’s DAC Hub Grant and will serve as an anchor technology for the Mobile County, Alabama-based Southeast DAC (SEDAC) Hub. The Department of Energy also recently named 8 Rivers as one of 24 semifinalists in its Carbon Dioxide Removal Purchase Pilot Prize , which will provide Carbon Dioxide Removal Credit Purchase Agreements from the DOE to 8 Rivers’ Calcite technology.



