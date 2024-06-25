MBX Biosciences Appoints Salomon Azoulay, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CARMEL, Ind., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced the appointment of Salomon (Sam) Azoulay, M.D, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Azoulay is an accomplished physician-scientist with over 35 years of experience in drug development and operations, and will oversee MBX’s global clinical development pipeline.



“We are pleased to welcome Sam to the MBX leadership team as our CMO,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. “His deep clinical development expertise and impressive track record of worldwide regulatory approvals and product launches will be instrumental to MBX’s growth as we progress our precision peptide development programs for patients with hypoparathyroidism (HP), post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and obesity.”

Dr. Azoulay previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Roivant Sciences and assumed the role of Chief Medical Officer at Sumitovant Biopharma following Roivant’s strategic spin-out of multiple portfolio companies to create an independent subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon. Prior to Roivant, he served at Pfizer for nearly 20 years in positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his position as Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer Essential Health. Dr. Azoulay is an advisor to PharmStars’ Board. Dr. Azoulay earned his M.D., with a specialty in cardiology, from the University of Paris VI. He also holds a D.E.S.S. in Business Administration and Management from the Sorbonne.

“It’s a privilege to join MBX Biosciences as the company enters this exciting stage of growth,” said Dr. Azoulay. “Endocrine and metabolic disorders are areas of significant unmet medical need. Based on compelling results achieved to date, I believe MBX’s precision peptides have the potential to change the landscape of how we treat these diseases. I look forward to working with the experienced MBX team and leveraging my clinical and drug development expertise to support the potential acceleration of our development pipeline.”

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, the Company designed its proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEP™, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients. PEPs are selectively engineered to have optimized pharmaceutical properties, including extended time-action profiles and consistent drug concentrations with low peak-to-trough concentration ratios, consistent exposure to target tissues, and less frequent dosing. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP); MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH); and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical candidates in development for the treatment of obesity. The Company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

