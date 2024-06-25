MIFB 2024 Enlists F&B Experts To Speak On The Latest In Industry Trends And The Future of Food

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Innovation in urban farming practices, going beyond greenwashing and F&B supply chain revolution are among some of the key topics and issues that will be discussed at the inaugural MIFB 2024 Strategic Conference, held in conjunction with The Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2024 from July 17-19 this year at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Featuring a robust three-day conference programme, the specially-curated MIFB 2024 Strategic Conference will explore topics on green technologies, sustainability, food security, food tech, AI, Robotics, financing and business avenues, and the role of government policies in the sector. It will also focus on addressing the various real challenges facing today's F&B business community and facilitating meaningful conversations between conference participants and industry experts to future-proof Malaysia's F&B industry.

The programme will feature a session with Faisal Mansor, Country Director (Malaysia) of ProVeg International, who will discuss Future Foods Market Trends & Opportunities for Southeast Asia, where he will speak on key drivers behind current trends, and the growing demand for sustainable and ethical protein alternatives. He says, "We are an international nonprofit organization recognized by the United Nations, that works with businesses and institutions to encourage the adoption of more plant-based options. We believe that by offering a wider variety of plant-based choices, restaurants, hotels, and catering services can attract more customers (locally & internationally) and create a more inclusive dining experience, while contributing to sustainability goals." John Vincent Gastanes, Co-Founder and CEO of Farm Konekt will speak on an innovative platform which is revolutionising the F&B supply chain by bridging the gap between farmers and markets.

Capital market expert and successful fund manager Chua Zhu Lian, Group MD of Vision Group discusses Strategies for Attracting Investors and Navigating IPO Potential for F&B Businesses, providing valuable insights on leveraging capital markets to supercharge growth. He shared, "What I observe is that many entrepreneurs who want to push further often face a ceiling in reaching the next stage of business, while competitors with better access to capital start to expand at a quicker pace and gain dominance in terms of market share and economies of scale. Through this session, I hope to enlighten more entrepreneurs on the power of financial markets, strategies to access capital, and how a CFO should support an entrepreneur in this journey to break through into the billion-dollar club." Chua is a value creator of over 10 billion. With his financial expertise, he will share how ambitious entrepreneurs can supercharge their business and structure their business to be IPO ready.

There will also be talks by specialist food and chemical consultancy ChemLinked on new post-pandemic regulations for exporting to China and ASEAN countries. Other sessions to check out include topics on brewing sustainability – redefining the future of beverages, and sustainability in food choices, to name a few.

MIFB 2024 will feature the inaugural MYFoodTech, a comprehensive new platform that highlights the latest technological advances, solutions and services across key segments in the food value chain, reinforcing this year's theme of "Elevating the F&B business; Empowering innovations; and Enabling transformation".

Entering its 23rd edition, MIFB is renowned for its international exhibition segment, which offers attendees the latest in state-of-the-art products and services. This year's exhibition will highlight food tech, processing/machinery, and private labelling, and will feature over 500 exhibitors occupying over 18,000 square meters. It expects to host over 20,000 trade visitors from more than 80 participating countries.

The event is organised by Constellar and endorsed by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE). Both the Conference and the exhibition are open to trade visitors and participants only. For Malaysian registered companies, 100% of early bird fees are claimable under HRD Corp. There is also a group registration discount of 20% for three or more persons.

To register and for more information, please visit www.mifb.com.my

About MIFB

The Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) is the country's leading food and hospitality exhibition event. The annual industry event connects local, regional, and international businesses to consumers and stakeholders throughout the ASEAN region. It also provides unique opportunities for enterprises to network and collaborate on industry solutions. MIFB is organised by Constellar and endorsed by MATRADE.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact.

Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry.

Source: Constellar Exhibitions Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Reporter: PR Wire

Editor: PR Wire

Copyright © ANTARA 2024