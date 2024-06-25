Pharmacy automation systems market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Pharmacy Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmacy automation systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.42 billion in 2023 to $5.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to eliminating manual medicine delivery, increased pharmaceutical safety, increased medication errors.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pharmacy automation systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing number of retail pharmacies, increasing favorable government policies, growing adoption of robotic pharmacy.

Growth driver of the pharmacy automation systems market

The increasing number of medication errors is expected to propel the growth of the pharmacy automation systems market going forward. Medication errors refer to mistakes or preventable incidents related to the use of medications, which can occur at any point in the healthcare process, from prescribing and dispensing to administering and monitoring. Pharmacy automated systems maintain accurate and comprehensive records of medications dispensed and patient histories, helping healthcare providers access information easily and reducing the chance of errors due to incomplete or missing data.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the pharmacy automation systems market include CVS Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Kroger Company, Danaher Corporation, Rite Aid Corporation.

Major companies operating in the pharmacy automation systems market are adopting robotic pharmacies to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance patient safety. Robotic pharmacies are a type of pharmacy automation system that utilizes robots to manage and dispense medications.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems, Automated Table top Counters, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

2) By Mode of Automation: Semi-Automatic Systems, Fully-Automatic Systems

3) By End User: Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Mail-Order Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pharmacy automation systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of pharmacy automation systems.

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Definition

Pharmacy automation systems refer to a range of technologies designed to streamline and enhance the processes within a pharmacy setting. These systems aim to improve efficiency, accuracy, and safety in medication handling, inventory management, and prescription filling.

Pharmacy Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pharmacy Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pharmacy automation systems market size, pharmacy automation systems market drivers and trends, pharmacy automation systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pharmacy automation systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

