Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach $11.24 Billion by 2028

Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The omnichannel retail commerce platform market size has witnessed rapid expansion, growing from $5.72 billion in 2023 to $6.57 billion in 2024, at a notable CAGR of 14.5%. It will grow to $11.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth can be attributed to increasing consumer demand for convenience, the surge in mobile commerce, the necessity for real-time inventory visibility, the rise of click-and-collect services, and a heightened emphasis on enhancing customer experiences.

E-commerce Surge Drives Market Expansion

The exponential growth of e-commerce sales is expected to propel the omnichannel retail commerce platform market further. E-commerce facilitates the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet, offering consumers convenience, accessibility, vast product selection, and efficiency. In 2023 alone, total e-commerce sales in the United States reached $1,118.7 billion, marking a 7.6% increase from the previous year. This surge underscores the pivotal role of e-commerce in driving market growth by enabling seamless and integrated shopping experiences across diverse channels.

Explore the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and SAP SE are focusing on innovative advancements in omnichannel retail platforms. For instance, Reliance Retail launched Tira, an omnichannel beauty retail platform, to enhance its market position in the beauty industry. Tira offers curated selections of global and local beauty brands, integrating shoppable videos, tutorials, personal recommendations, and virtual try-on features.

Market Segments

• Solution:

• E-commerce

• Order Management

• Point of Sale (POS)

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Warehouse Management

• Retail Order Broker Cloud Service

• Other Solutions

• Deployment:

• Software as a Service (SaaS)

• On-premises

• Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

• End-User:

• Consumer Electronics

• Apparel and Footwear

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

• Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the omnichannel retail commerce platform market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the complete report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market:

Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on omnichannel retail commerce platform market size, omnichannel retail commerce platform market drivers and trends, omnichannel retail commerce platform market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The omnichannel retail commerce platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

