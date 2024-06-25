Virgin Resin Market Pathways Leading Trends and Predictions for 2031

Virgin Resin Industry Growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research’s latest report, Virgin Resin Market by Resin Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, reveals that the global virgin resin market generated $375.7 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach $528.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers:

- Hygiene Awareness: Rising awareness of hygiene-related activities is boosting demand for virgin resins.

- Substitute for Metals: Virgin resins are increasingly replacing metals in sectors such as building & construction, automotive, and electronics due to their beneficial properties.

- Material Benefits: Properties such as corrosion resistance, flexibility, and superior adhesion make virgin resins highly desirable.

Market Constraints:

- Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Volatility in raw material prices can impede market growth.

Opportunities:

- Infrastructure Investments: Increased investments in infrastructure in the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India are anticipated to create new market opportunities.

Market Segmentation

By Resin Type:

- Polyethylene: Dominated the market in 2021 with nearly one-third market share. It remains the most significant plastic type globally.

- Polypropylene: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the expanding automotive sector and increased demand for polypropylene-based components.

By Application:

- Packaging: Held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of the market. Growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, busier lifestyles, and increased packaged food consumption.

- Automotive: Anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.0% due to increased use in manufacturing automotive components like bumpers, door trims, and wheel covers.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific:

- Market Share: Held nearly 50% of the global market in 2021.

- Growth Rate: Expected to have the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031.

- Production: China’s production capacity, which reached 60 billion tons of plastic in 2020, significantly contributes to the regional market. The booming automotive sectors in India, Japan, and Australia further drive demand.

Other Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- LAMEA

Key Market Players

- SABIC

- Dow Inc.

- LyondellBasell

- Reliance Industries Ltd

- Plastipak Packaging, Inc.

- Domo Chemicals

- A 1 IMPEX

- Toray Industries, Inc.

- Nimtada Co. Ltd.

- Isono Co. Ltd.

