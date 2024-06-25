Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-destructive inspection equipment market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, with the market size projected to increase from $2.69 billion in 2023 to $2.91 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand across various industries such as aerospace & defense, oil, gas, and power, driven by the need for reliable and safe inspection methods that do not compromise the integrity of materials or structures.

Increasing Focus on Safety and Reliability Drives Market Growth

The non-destructive inspection equipment market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $3.78 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth will be fueled by increasing safety and reliability standards across industries, coupled with the expanding use of classic non-destructive testing (NDT) methods. Additionally, advancements in technologies such as advanced imaging, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) are set to revolutionize inspection processes, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing inspection times.

Explore the global non-destructive inspection equipment market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14441&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies like Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, and Baker Hughes Company are leading the market by focusing on innovative product development. For example, Baker Hughes Company launched the krautkrämer rotoarray, a phased array ultrasonic inspection system, to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of tube testing across industrial applications. Such advancements underscore the industry's commitment to delivering robust inspection solutions.

Innovations such as portable and handheld NDI devices, digitalization, and connectivity are reshaping the market landscape, while environmental and energy efficiency concerns are influencing product design and adoption.

Segments

• Technology: Radiography Testing Equipment, Ultrasonic Testing Equipment, Magnetic Particle Testing Equipment, Liquid Penetrant Testing Equipment, Visual Inspection Equipment, Eddy Current Equipment

• Method: Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection

• Application: Flaw Detection, Dimensional Measurement, Chemical Composition Determination, Stress And Structure Analysis, Physical Properties Estimation, Leak Detection, Weld Verification, Other Applications

• Vertical: Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace, Automotive, Public Infrastructure, Other Verticals

Region Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the non-destructive inspection equipment market in 2023, driven by stringent regulatory standards and technological advancements. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by expanding industrial activities and infrastructure development.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global non-destructive inspection equipment market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-destructive-inspection-equipment-global-market-report

Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on non-destructive inspection equipment market size, non-destructive inspection equipment market drivers and trends, non-destructive inspection equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-destructive inspection equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

