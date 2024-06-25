Next-Generation Network Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Next-Generation Network Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation network (NGN) market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for enhanced network capabilities. According to recent data, the market size is projected to grow from $30.31 billion in 2023 to $33.12 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising data consumption, higher bandwidth demands, proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices, and regulatory changes.

Rising 5G Penetration Driving Market Expansion

The next-generation network market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $46.07 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.6%. This forecast growth is driven by the global rollout and adoption of 5G technology, integration of internet of things (IoT), edge computing, virtualization, and software-defined networking (SDN). Key trends shaping the market include increased network automation, expansion of private 5G networks, growth of network slicing for customized services, rise of network security as a service (SECaaS), and convergence of telecommunications and IT infrastructure.

Explore the global next-generation network market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14440&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the next-generation network market, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., are focusing on innovation to enhance their market position. For example, Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced HPE Aruba Networking Central, a cloud-native network management solution leveraging artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) to streamline network operations and enhance productivity.

Market Segments

Offering:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Application:

• Internet

• Video

• File Sharing And Web Data

• IPTV And Video On Demand

• Gaming

• Other Applications

End User:

• Internet Service Providers

• Telecom Service Providers

• Government

• Other End Users

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the next-generation network market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The region's dominance is driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing adoption of digital transformation strategies, and supportive government initiatives.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global next-generation network market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-network-global-market-report

Next-Generation Network Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Next-Generation Network Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on next-generation network market size, next-generation network market drivers and trends, next-generation network market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The next-generation network market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Network Transformation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/network-transformation-global-market-report

Content Delivery Network Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/content-delivery-network-global-market-report

Gigabit Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gigabit-passive-optical-network-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293