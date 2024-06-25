Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Increases Spider Silk Production with Next Generation of Hybrid Eggs Completed

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), announces today that it has expanded its production of spider silk with the creation of the next generation of BAM-1 hybrid.



Kraig Labs recently announced the successful production of the first BAM-1 hybrid cocoons early this month. That production cycle ended with the significantly scaled-up output of hybrid eggs. These eggs were produced through careful selective breeding of the BAM-1 parental strains raised during this rearing cycle.

Based on the strong results of the last production batch, Kraig Labs elected to increase egg production this cycle. This represents the largest egg production in the Company's history. These eggs are slated for rearing within the next 30 days.

The Company's team is coordinating its rearing efforts and operational plans, for the next 60 days, to optimize its spider silk output, while factoring in the August weather cycle, which typically sees a reduction in traditional silk production due to heavy rains and suboptimal rearing conditions.

"The first half of 2024 has been, objectively, the most productive time in the Company's history," said Founder and CEO Kim Thompson. "We set some very aggressive goals for the BAM-1 hybrids and the expansion of spider silk production. We are hitting our marks with the business model and production schedule as the BAM-1 hybrids continue to demonstrate the robustness and performance."

