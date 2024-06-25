ANI Pharmaceuticals’ CEO Nikhil Lalwani Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New Jersey Award Winner

Recognized for outstanding entrepreneurial leadership, driving impressive growth, and patient impact





PRINCETON, N.J., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nikhil Lalwani, has been named an Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New Jersey Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Mr. Lalwani was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, and other business leaders. Candidates were evaluated based on their ability to create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to their purpose, and the demonstration of growth and substantial impact, among other key indicators.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO of ANI, stated, “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the entire ANI Pharmaceuticals team. We remain steadfastly committed to our purpose: Serving Patients, Improving Lives. In parallel, we have achieved strong financial results, increasing our Enterprise Value approximately 2.8X since September 2020, when I joined as CEO. Each ANI team member and our Board has played an important role in driving our success. I share this honor with them and our customers, suppliers, partners, and shareholders whose support we count on and are so grateful for.”

As a New Jersey award winner, Mr. Lalwani is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards and for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

James Park of Fitbit

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation

Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

Michael Happe of Winnebago Industries



Entrepreneur Of the Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ (Winning Women) program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

