New Book, ‘>100g/sqft: The New Cultivation Standard’ Reveals Secrets to Greater Yields, Lower Costs

Detailed lessons of industry veterans Chris O’Ferrell and Luca Boldrini are brought to life through gorgeous photography and vivid, hand-drawn illustrations

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cannabis industry is currently engaged in an operational revolution to modernize systems and processes in order to meet the ongoing business challenges of high costs and increased competition. Businesses leading the race have recognized that no other aspect of a cannabis operation makes as much of a difference on quality or has a greater impact on success than cultivation.



In their comprehensive new book, “ >100g/sqft:The New Cultivation Standard,” experienced growers Chris O’Ferrell and Luca Boldrini explore the intricacies of commercial cannabis cultivation, with a focus on best practices that aim to achieve yields greater than 100 grams per square foot. The days of $3,000 wholesale pounds are now a distant memory. As legalization continues to spread across the United States, competition has greatly increased and costs have skyrocketed. The industry’s margins are razor thin – and ongoing regulatory costs, taxation and other factors continue to eat away at profits. The book is available now at Greaterthan100g.com .

“As growers working in large facilities, both Luca and I have seen a lot of change over the past 10 years,” said Chris O’Ferrell, who currently leads cultivation at Nevada’s Deep Roots Harvest . “The rapid pace of technology has created amazing opportunities to develop innovative cultivation processes that vastly improve quality, yield and overall costs. We wanted to update the conventional wisdom with a book that shares the latest insights on how to achieve these outcomes, which have never been more critical for success.”

Featuring hand-drawn illustrations and beautiful, high-resolution photography, “ >100g/sqft:The New Cultivation Standard” makes complex concepts accessible while providing insights on maintaining profitability, prioritizing quality and genetics, and adapting to market fluctuations – crucial elements for anyone working in the field. Established growers or aspiring cultivators looking to refine their techniques will find that “>100g/sqft:The New Cultivation Standard” offers the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the competitive arena of commercial cannabis. In addition, the book’s stunning visuals and wonky attention to detail will provide inspiration for experienced cultivators and home hobbyists alike. Highlights from the book include:

Detailed breakdowns of the indoor cultivation process, including the latest technology and techniques.

A blend of stunning hand-drawn illustrations and high-resolution photography detailing every aspect of the cultivation process and outcomes.

Exhaustive resource glossaries on critical nutrients, common pests and pathogens, cannabis terpenes and cultivation tools.

Invaluable insights into the science of successful cultivation, focusing on quality, genetics, and profitability in a fluctuating market.

“If a cultivation site isn’t currently profitable at $1,000 per pound of indoor flower, and is not producing a gram of cannabis for less than $1 per gram, it will most likely be navigating major profitability concerns within the next five years,” said Luca Boldrini, who has led cultivation at Curaleaf , Standard Wellness and other companies. “The need to produce greater yields of high-quality cannabis at a lower cost has never been more critical, and those goals are attainable using the cultivation strategies we outline in the book.”

As the compliant industry has matured and expanded, economic stressors have put increasing pressure on cannabis cultivation. “ >100g/sqft:The New Cultivation Standard” provides an indispensable resource, meticulously detailing the intricate balance between quality, yield and cost in today’s volatile market. For more information or to purchase “>100g/sqft:The New Cultivation Standard,” visit Greaterthan100g.com .

