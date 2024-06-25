Fractyl Health to Present at Piper Sandler 2nd Annual Virtual Obesity Day

Company will discuss recent corporate updates, including compelling preclinical data from Rejuva® pancreatic gene therapy platform, which was named top abstract at American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Session

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the “Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that Dr. Harith Rajagopalan, CEO of Fractyl Health, and Dr. Timothy Kieffer, CSO of Fractyl Health, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 2nd Annual Virtual Obesity Day on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.



The Company will discuss the acceleration of its weight maintenance clinical study, which it recently announced, as well as the recent preclinical data it presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Session, which showed greater, more durable weight loss for its GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy Rejuva vs. semaglutide. The oral presentation was chosen as the top abstract out of 8,000 submissions at the meeting.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com or www.twitter.com/FractylHealth.

About Revita

Fractyl Health’s lead product candidate, Revita®, is based on the company’s insights surrounding the potential role of the gut in obesity and T2D. Revita is designed to remodel the duodenal lining via hydrothermal ablation (i.e., duodenal mucosal resurfacing) to edit abnormal intestinal nutrient sensing and signaling mechanisms that are a potential root cause of metabolic disease. Revita has received a CE mark in Europe and, in January 2022, received reimbursement authorization through NUB in Germany for the treatment of T2D. In the United States, Revita is for investigational use only under US law. A pivotal study of Revita in patients with T2D who are inadequately controlled on any glucose lowering agent, REVITALIZE-1, is currently enrolling in the United States and Europe. A pivotal study of Revita in patients with obesity after discontinuation of GLP-1 based drugs, called REMAIN-1, is anticipated to initiate in Q3 2024.

About Rejuva

Fractyl Health’s Rejuva® platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in

preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.

