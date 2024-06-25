Sandy Terranova of Casa Terra Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COCONUT CREEK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past several decades, people from all over the country have been moving to Florida in masse. With this incredible influx, there is also a considerable number of realtors ready to help potential homebuyers purchase that Florida dream home. Through her experience and commitment to service, our guest has successfully set herself apart from the abundance of other Florida realtors. This is the story of Sandy Terranova.

Sandy Terranova is the owner of Casa Terra Group, a real estate brokerage firm serving the state of Florida.

Specializing in the sale of mid-to-high-end homes, her concierge-style services are targeted towards out-of-towners. “Buyers are always able to contact me,” assures Sandy. “I hold their hand throughout the process.” She maintains agents throughout West Coast and the South Coast of Florida. Because many of the potential buyers reside in the Northeast, she also offers video services, so they don’t have to travel to the home. Besides home sales, Casa Terra Group also offers supplemental services to help ensure the sale of the property. This includes staging and cleaning.

“When I was married, I wanted to do something that would allow me to stay home, once I had children, and to find something that could work around my schedule, so I became a realtor,” recalls Sandy. “I was doing real estate in New Jersey for about twenty-five years. Towards that latter part of my career, I was also working with a builder to help them facilitate the sale. At that point, my children were coming out of college, and because I already owned an apartment on a beach in Miami, I decided to move to Florida. After living in Miami for a little while, I moved closer to Boca Raton due to the more laid-back and less crowded lifestyle.” In 2021, still living in Florida, Sandy decided to open her own real estate brokerage, Casa Terra Group.

Sandy’s goal as a real estate broker is more than just simply making money, but to also ensure that the buyers are happy with the purchase. “It’s a slow growth, but I want to build my business the right way, as opposed to the fast way and then burning out,” summarizes Sandy.

With all of Sandy’s successes, she also had challenges throughout her life that she needed to overcome. Most significant is her bout with leukemia. The good news is that she has been in remission for many years and feels great with no symptoms. Sandy has been a mentor with Imerman Angels, a non-profit that provides one-on-one support for cancer fighters, survivors, and caregivers. “I really enjoy that,” declares Sandy. “My whole purpose in life is to help people, whether it’s in business or exercise.” As a fitness enthusiast, Sandy has been competing to be on the cover for Ms. Health & Fitness Magazine. In conjunction with this competition, she also has been raising donations for the B+ Foundation.

As for the future of Casa Terra Group, Sandy wants to open an office on the west coast of Florida. In addition, Sandy also desires to be more in the background when it comes to real estate.

“You have to love what you do and give it one hundred percent in any part of your life,” concludes Sandy. “That is what I try and live by. It’s very rewarding. Life is a gift.”

